Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the beautiful game. With his awe-inspiring caliber, Ronaldo has mesmerized fans and critics alike for almost the last two decades. The Portuguese icon has created and broken a plethora of records with staggering exploits season after season.

Ronaldo, the top scorer for Portugal (115) and Real Madrid (450), has claimed five Ballon d'Ors in his illustrious career along with countless notable honors. Undoubtedly, he is the greatest player in the UEFA Champions League (139) and remains the top scorer in the tournament's history. He has won the Champions League five times and is the only player to score in three finals.

In addition to his breathtaking qualities, Ronaldo is renowned for being one of the biggest big game players. More often than not, the forward shows up at crucial junctures of the game and singlehandedly decides the result of the match. Despite not getting any younger, Ronaldo remains a force of nature with extraterrestrial abilities.

Ronaldo boasts a huge fan following and many fans have had their moments with the players. On that note, let's take a look at

5 heartwarming incidents between Cristiano Ronaldo and fans

#5 Ronaldo defends a Japanese boy in front of a crowd

Cristiano Ronaldo Visits Nagoya

Cristiano Ronaldo, in an event, protected and defended a Japanese boy trying to speak Portuguese in front of a crowd. Lyota, a Japanese Ronaldo fan, was attempting to speak Portuguese to converse with the player

The Japanese fan wanted to tell how much he loves watching Ronaldo play but he was struggling with Portuguese. The Portuguese forward tried to help the boy but the crowd started laughing when Lyota fumbled during his speech.

Ronaldo was immediately seen defending the boy and asked the audience to be happy as the boy was really trying hard.

#4 Story of a Broken Arm

Bournemouth v Real Madrid - Pre Season Friendly

During a friendly against Bournemouth in 2013, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark knuckleball free-kicks hit a 11-year-old boy and damaged his wrists.

Bournemouth fan Charlie Silverwood sat in the front row during the friendly match. Ronaldo's free-kick in the sixth minute left him with fractures in his arm.

The incident was quite spectacular because young Charlie would sit tight for the next 84 minutes. He endured Bournemouth's 6-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Ronaldo showed his class when he sent the young fan a souvenir - a signed Real Madrid jersey - as an apology for the incident.

