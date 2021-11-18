Lionel Messi has been unanimously adjudged as one of the all-time greats in football history by fans and critics alike. The Argentine genius has weaved his magic countless times for his club and country, which has seen him win a plethora of titles.

Messi is a prominent name in the G.O.A.T. debate after reaching almost all milestones in his 17-year illustrious career. The Argentine has claimed a record haul of six Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes, among other notable accolades.

In regards to his club career, Messi has won every trophy there is in club football and notably won the Champions League four times. Messi shut down all his critics when he won the Copa America trophy this year with Argentina ending his nation's long drought for silverware.

Messi's persona off the field is quiet but the former Blaugrana captain keeps making noises by providing a helping hand to many. Behind all the achievements, there lies a man with a golden heart and amazing personality. On that note, let's take a look at 5 heartwarming incidents between Lionel Messi and fans.

#5 Stopping his car to gift a jersey

During his days at Barcelona, Messi was stopped by a fan on his way back home. The Argentine maestro was returning to his place following Barcelona's win over Real Sociedad in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign when he was stopped by a fan.

(via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️(via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️(via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC https://t.co/mGjHZavzWX

Instead of ignoring his supporters, Messi went the extra mile and gladly gifted the fan a jersey of his with a smile on his face. The forward was always kind to his fans and this heartwarming gesture of his won over the hearts of Barcelona fans.

#4 A touching gesture to a young fan

Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Messi made the day of a 11-year old fan through a touching gesture after the young supporter was pulled away by security. Luciano Viejo, the 11-year old, was desperate to meet his idol before Argentina's match against Uruguay in Montevideo.

The young fan was dying to meet with Messi and evaded security for a chance to click a picture with the Argentine genius. Eventually, the staff caught Viejo sneaking in to meet Messi and pulled the boy away. Messi noticed the disheartened fan and made the security to bring him back.

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi made sure security didn’t get in the way of a young fan getting a selfie with him ❤️🇦🇷 Messi made sure security didn’t get in the way of a young fan getting a selfie with him ❤️🇦🇷 https://t.co/Nl4AEG9UQp

Messi's touching gesture made the fan extremely happy, who also got to click a picture with him.

