5 heaviest defeats of Lionel Messi's career

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is one of the most decorated players the world has ever seen. He has won six Ballons d’Or, 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and a Copa America.

Lionel Messi scored 672 and provided 301 assists for Barcelona before moving to PSG in the summer of 2021. If all goes according to plan, he will be adding many more to his tally as a PSG player.

Lionel Messi’s exploits have led him to more euphoric nights than one can imagine. However, that does not mean the Argentine has not been on the receiving end of some memorable performances.

Today, we will take a look at some of Lionel Messi’s most difficult nights as a football player.

Here are the five heaviest defeats Lionel Messi has endured in his career:

#5 UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Barcelona and Liverpool were pitted against one another in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign. Playing the first leg at the Camp Nou, Barcelona were at their scintillating best and managed to bag a convincing 3-0 win.

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi was the star of the show, scoring a stunning brace in the second half.

Having beaten Liverpool comprehensively in the first leg, Barcelona were confident of making their way into the final. Unfortunately, they ended up underestimating the magic of Liverpool’s famed Anfield Stadium.

Lionel Messi stood silently as Liverpool ran circles around his team. The Reds neutralized Lionel Messi beyond recovery and bagged a 4-0 win on the night.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “Champions League? Today, Liverpool is in a very good condition, then there are City, Bayern, Madrid, Atletico… There are many fighters for the #UCL and it has become one of the most competitive tournaments in recent years because several teams can win it.” 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “Champions League? Today, Liverpool is in a very good condition, then there are City, Bayern, Madrid, Atletico… There are many fighters for the #UCL and it has become one of the most competitive tournaments in recent years because several teams can win it.” https://t.co/6zmy20uobH

The Reds’ final goal came from a moment of genius by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi. Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner to Origi caught the entire Barcelona defense off-guard, allowing the Belgian to read the situation and finish from point-blank range.

#4 World Cup 2010: Argentina 0-4 Germany

Argentina v Germany: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Quarter Finals

Argentina were famously bested by Mario Gotze’s extra-time winner in the final of the 2018 World Cup. But this was not the first time Lionel Messi endured a horrendous night against Germany.

The two heavyweights met in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, and there, too, Lionel Messi ended up on the losing side.

With Diego Maradona at the helm and Lionel Messi firing on all cylinders, Argentina started as favorites against Germany.

However, thanks to Thomas Muller’s header, the game turned on its head only three minutes after kickoff. Lionel Messi was closely marked by Bastian Schweinsteiger and failed to impose himself.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Random fact of the day. Germany have eliminated Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano in every World Cup they have played in. 2006, 2010 and 2014. Random fact of the day. Germany have eliminated Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano in every World Cup they have played in. 2006, 2010 and 2014. https://t.co/NSBkOF4vdi

Argentina were taken apart by Germany’s incisiveness gameplay in the final stretch of the game. Miroslav Klose scored the decisive brace while Arne Friedrich pitched in with Germany’s fourth and final goal of the night.

Lionel Messi was heavily criticized by his countrymen after the defeat, claiming he was not decisive enough for La Albiceleste at the tournament.

