5 heaviest defeats suffered by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is arguably the best manager in world football right now as Liverpool have won the Champions League and then the Premier League title under the German tactician's tutelage.

After beginning their title defence strongly with wins over Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal, a visit to Villa Park to face Aston Villa was seen as a relatively straightforward challenge for Jurgen Klopp and his men despite the absence of winger Sadio Mane and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, Aston Villa dealt Liverpool a stunning 7-2 defeat in perhaps the biggest upset in Premier League history as it marked one of Jurgen Klopp's heaviest defeats in his storied managerial career.

Arch-rivals Manchester United had lost 1-6 to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day, but Liverpool's result against Aston Villa overshadowed the events at Old Trafford.

On that note, let us take look at the five heaviest defeats suffered by Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp's five heaviest defeats in his managerial career:

#5 SV Waldhof Mannheim 4-0 Mainz

Jurgen Klopp during his Mainz days

Jurgen Klopp was appointed the manager of German second-division club Mainz in February 2001 where he went on to establish himself as a firm fan favourite.

However, in June that year, Mainz were beaten 4-0 by SV Waldhof Mannheim. A first-half goal from Lamine Cisse was subsequently followed by three in the second half as a brace from Hungary international Laszlo Klausz and a goal from German midfielder Hajrudin Catic sealed the deal for Mannheim.

Jurgen Klopp would go on to achieve promotion with Mainz in 2004, enjoying success in the top-flight of German football for three seasons before Mainz were relegated. Klopp then left the club in 2008.

#4 Borussia Dortmund 1-5 Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp looks on as the Borussia Dortmund manager.

After leaving Mainz in 2008, Klopp became the manager of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund a few months later, armed with the task of bringing back the glory days to the club.

In 2009, however, a Der Klassiker meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich resulted in a heavy loss for Jurgen Klopp's men. Centre-back Mats Hummels scored early for Dortmund before Bayern Munich established their dominance in the game in ruthless fashion.

A brace from young German forward Thomas Muller and goals from striker Mario Gomez, midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and France international Franck Ribery were enough to secure a comfortable win for the Bavarian giants.