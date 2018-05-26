World Cup 2018: 5 hidden gems who could shine in Russia

Here we take a look at lesser-known players who could set the World Cup alight next month.

Sam May 26 May 2018, 13:34 IST

A glittering array of well-known stars are set to feature at this summer's World Cup, but who are the lesser known hidden gems hoping to make the grade in Russia?

The countdown is on, the most prestigious footballing competition in the world will be showcased in little time. It will be a platform for the lesser-known players to showcase their talents and perform in front of millions.

But who should you keep a close eye on? Here are five hidden gems to watch out for in the 2018 World Cup.

#5 Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea)

South Korea's Hwang Hee-Chan will lead the line for his country and provide an attacking threat up front

The 22-year-old South Korean striker netted 12 times in 35 games last season for Austrian side RB Salzburg. He is the latest player to emerge from their famous academy, following in the footsteps of the likes of Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Kevin Kampl. He is one to watch out for this summer, with a number of Premier League, including Tottenham and a number of European clubs showing interest. It was recently reported that Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for the £13 million-rated forward.