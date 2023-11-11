5 high-profile players who have underperformed in the Premier League this season

The Premier League is an extremely competitive environment and these days, football players have to navigate a gruelling set of fixtures across the domestic and international fronts. At the highest level, games are decided on margins and players are expected to maintain a very high standard for prolonged periods.

There are several reasons why top players can fall off and underperform. Changes in team dynamics, such as new acquisitions or alterations in coaching strategies, can also disrupt a player's rhythm as they adapt to the evolving environment.

Moreover, high expectations and pressure can lead to performance anxiety, affecting even the most seasoned professionals. Injuries or lingering issues from the previous season may impact a player's physical condition.

Additionally, players start underperforming when they pass their prime and enter the final leg of their respective careers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five high-profile players who have underperformed in the Premier League this season.

#5 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

France Europa League Soccer

Alexis Mac Allister has predominantly occupied the role of a defensive midfielder since arriving at Liverpool. It is a position not naturally suited to his strengths.

His struggles in this position have been evident, particularly in dealing with defensive transitions and has often arrived a second or two late with his tackles.

As a result, the Argentinian midfielder has accumulated five bookings in 11 Premier League appearances, leading to his suspension for the upcoming game against Brentford.

Mac Allister's optimal position comes much higher up the pitch, where his adept ball progression skills and ability to knit intricate passes become instrumental in helping Liverpool upend resilient defences.

Hopefully, Klopp and him can work things out soon as Mac Allister was seen as a great buy in the summer.

#4 Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Champions League

After an extremely underwhelming start to life at Arsenal, Kai Havertz could be on borrowed time at the club. He arrived as their second-most expensive signing of this summer, costing the Gunners €75 million.

The 24-year-old has cut a frustrated figure so far and it won't be long before he is viewed as a liability if things don't turn around drastically soon. Havertz has scored one goal and provided one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

There was a lot of confusion over where Havertz was going to play at Arsenal. Arteta has largely deployed him on the left of a midfield three but the Germany international has failed to conjure up anything of note so far.

#3 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Moises Caicedo established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League over the course of the 2022-23 season. A bidding war erupted for him in the summer and Chelsea ended up securing his services for €116 million, making him their second-most expensive signing of all time.

Unfortunately, things have not panned out well so far and Caicedo has failed to live up to expectations. The 21-year-old has struggled to settle down at Stamford Bridge. Although he has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, he has yet to come close to justifying his hefty price tag.

#2 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Britain Soccer EFL Cup

Casemiro did a great job for Manchester United in the 20222-3 season. He added some much-needed steel to United's midfield and his formidability in the centre of the pitch was crucial to Erik ten Hag having a solid debut season with the Red Devils.

However, Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this season. He has looked off pace and his ability to induce turnovers has taken a massive hit this term. The Brazil international is currently sidelined for an extended period with a hamstring injury.

The way things are going, Manchester United are likely to find themselves needing to shell out big bucks to shore up their midfield once again.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Britain Soccer EFL Cup

Marcus Rashford couldn't stop scoring when domestic football resumed following the 2022 FIFA World Cup last season. However, things have gone the opposite way this term with Rashford struggling to create or score goals in the new campaign.

He has scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 Premier League appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season. The 26-year-old's inconsistency at a time when should be hitting his peak has become a major cause of concern to Ten Hag.