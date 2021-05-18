5 high-profile stars who could be dropped from Euro 2020 national team squads

Euro 2020 starts in June but some high-profile stars are set to be dropped from their national team squads despite their form. European sides like England, France, Belgium, Germany and Italy have droves of talent and believe it or not, it is going to be difficult for the national team managers to choose a 26 player squad.

This has been quite a testing season for several players. There wasn't much of a break between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and a lot of factors, including fatigue and momentum, have had a telling effect on the form of several top players.

All Euro 2020 squads will be announced shortly

We're less than a month away from Euro 2020 and the national team squads are set to be announced. Without further ado, let's take a look at five high-profile stars who could be dropped from their national team squads for Euro 2020.

#5 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

James Maddison has had a topsy-turvy season. After starting the season on a bright note, the Leicester City attacking midfielder's contributions have dwindled to a trickle and he is likely not to feature in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2020.

Maddison's downturn in form has seen him get dropped from the Leicester City starting XI in recent times. In fact, he didn't even start the FA Cup final against Chelsea last Saturday. To make matters worse for Maddison, a certain Jesse Lingard has been turning heads and making quite an impression.

Despite being sidelined entirely for the first half of the season at Manchester United, Lingard continued to work hard behind the scenes and secured a loan move to West Ham in January. Lingard has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 14 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Gareth Southgate admires Lingard too and the midfielder played a big role in England's run to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018. With Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also strong contenders for the role of attacking midfielder at Euro 2020, Maddison is all set to miss out.

⚽🅰️ Most goals and assists in the Premier League by English midfielders this season:



1️⃣6️⃣ JACK HARRISON

1️⃣6️⃣ Jack Grealish

1️⃣5️⃣ James Ward-Prowse

1️⃣3️⃣ Harvey Barnes

1️⃣3️⃣ James Maddison

1️⃣3️⃣ Jarrod Bowen

1️⃣2️⃣ Jesse Lingard

1️⃣2️⃣ Phil Foden

1️⃣1️⃣ Mason Mount



Top of the pile. pic.twitter.com/bAEVCGM7Y6 — Leeds United Live (@liveleedsunited) May 16, 2021

#4 Isco (Real Madrid)

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Most people are in agreement that Isco should have left Real Madrid a while back. While the midfielder has offered flashes of genius, he has never been able to sustain it for a considerable period of time. With the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the side, Isco has always faced an uphill battle to become a mainstay in the starting XI.

Isco has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and has started just eight matches in La Liga this season. He hasn't scored a single goal this term and has provided just two assists.

The Spaniard has been used as a substitute 16 times. Isco, quite simply, does not have enough match practice to be playing for Spain at Euro 2020.

An incredible player on his day 😍



Where should Isco go if he leaves Real Madrid? 🤔pic.twitter.com/iMD7re6Yyv — Goal (@goal) December 25, 2020

