5 highest individual goals scored in a single La Liga season

La Liga has always been home to some of the best attackers the game has ever seen. In the last decade, the Spanish top-flight became the stage for the fiery Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Pichichi trophy

The Pichichi trophy is awarded every year to the top goalscorer in La Liga. We've only had three different winners in the La Liga Golden Boot race in the last ten years.

Both players went neck-to-neck for records and accolades over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had their dominant phases and good fortune seemed to oscillate between the two.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the players who have scored the most goals in one La Liga season.

#5 Lionel Messi (2014-15) - 43 goals

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

After losing the final of the 2014 World Cup, Lionel Messi was a man on a mission in the 2014-15 season. Joined on the frontline by Luis Suarez and Neymar, Messi had the freedom to express himself in the final third. Suffice to say, the Argentine international gave it his best.

He scored 43 goals and provided 21 assists in 38 La Liga appearances in the 2014-15 season. He dominated oppositions and was sharp with both his shooting and playmaking. Across all competitions in the 2014-15 season, Messi scored 58 goals and provided 31 assists.

Barcelona won the continental treble that season and Messi cruised his way to his fifth Ballon d'Or. With a G+A tally of 89 from 57 matches, it would have taken a superhuman effort from Ronaldo to overtake Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d'Or. But he did cut it quite close.

Five years ago today, this Leo #Messi strike gave Barça the 2014-15 @LaLigaEN title, the first of the @LUISENRIQUE21 era.#OnThisDay | May 17, 2015 pic.twitter.com/zYNkdaQEpr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 17, 2020

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12) - 46 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates for Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid were able to beat Pep Guardiola's Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2011-12 season. It was all down to Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics. The Portuguese international was nearly unstoppable as he led from the front and started making goalscoring look easy on a regular basis.

In 38 appearances in La Liga, Ronaldo scored 46 goals and provided 12 assists. Real Madrid got 100 points that season and lost just two games in La Liga. In 55 matches across all competitions, Ronaldo scored 60 goals and provided 15 assists.

Barcelona had looked invincible up until that point and it was a monumental achievement for Jose Mourinho's side. It would not have happened had Cristiano Ronaldo not showcased unreal form.

2011-12 Cristiano Ronaldo was simply unstoppable, a total player, few players have been at his level 💯pic.twitter.com/RHccVpkgxk — Tsitsipal!🇩🇪🍂 (@KaizerKroos) August 19, 2020

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith