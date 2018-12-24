5 highest paid footballers at Manchester City

De Bruyne has just returned from injury

The success story of Manchester City started when Sheikh Mansour took ownership of the blue half of Manchester in 2008. Before that, the Citizens reeled under the shadows of their prosperous neighbors and even fought to stay up in the division. Mansour's investments ensured there was an overhaul of the infrastructure and the staff at City. He bought quality players from all around the world as City won the Premier League title for the first time in 2011-12 season.

Since then, Manchester City has been a force to reckon with in the Premier League. The arrival of Guardiola has further strengthened the squad who are looking for their fourth league title this season. The defending Champions have several big-name players who are also among the highest earners in the league.

Here is a list of the top five highest earning players at Manchester City. All the data are taken from spotrac.

#5 Fernandinho - £150,000 / week

Fernandinho is the wall in the midfield

Fernandinho is one of the most versatile players in the Premier League. One of the primary reasons why Manchester City won the league last season because the Brazillian was at his very best throughout the campaign.

He started his professional career with Athletico Paranaense before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015. Fernandinho won four League titles, four Ukrainian Cups, and the UEFA Cup with the Shakhtar. He signed for Manchester City in 2013 and now an integral part of the City squad.

Fernandinho can score from long range as well as seen in many occasions in the past. His absence was felt against Crystal Palace as spaces were opening up in the center of the park for the Eagles to exploit. If the defending champions have to retain their title, Fernandinho needs to play week in and week out.

