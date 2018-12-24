×
5 highest paid footballers at Manchester City

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
570   //    24 Dec 2018, 21:46 IST

De Bruyne has just returned from injury
The success story of Manchester City started when Sheikh Mansour took ownership of the blue half of Manchester in 2008. Before that, the Citizens reeled under the shadows of their prosperous neighbors and even fought to stay up in the division. Mansour's investments ensured there was an overhaul of the infrastructure and the staff at City. He bought quality players from all around the world as City won the Premier League title for the first time in 2011-12 season.

Since then, Manchester City has been a force to reckon with in the Premier League. The arrival of Guardiola has further strengthened the squad who are looking for their fourth league title this season. The defending Champions have several big-name players who are also among the highest earners in the league.

Here is a list of the top five highest earning players at Manchester City. All the data are taken from spotrac.

#5 Fernandinho - £150,000 / week

Fernandinho is the wall in the midfield
Fernandinho is one of the most versatile players in the Premier League. One of the primary reasons why Manchester City won the league last season because the Brazillian was at his very best throughout the campaign.

He started his professional career with Athletico Paranaense before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015. Fernandinho won four League titles, four Ukrainian Cups, and the UEFA Cup with the Shakhtar. He signed for Manchester City in 2013 and now an integral part of the City squad. 

Fernandinho can score from long range as well as seen in many occasions in the past. His absence was felt against Crystal Palace as spaces were opening up in the center of the park for the Eagles to exploit. If the defending champions have to retain their title, Fernandinho needs to play week in and week out.

Suman Dey
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
