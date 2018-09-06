5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd dominate the list

The Premier League kicked off on 10 August, and football fans all over the world are excited for a new season of long-standing rivalries, thrilling victories and crushing defeats.

Part of what makes the top flight club competition in England so well-respected and so widely enjoyed is the sheer volume of star players that make up the league's 20 teams.



These high-profile and talented players do not come cheap. Each year, the top footballers sign contracts worth millions. Using weekly salary data from Spotrac,identified the highest-paid soccer players during the 2017-2018 Premier League season.

Here are the top five

5. Romelu Lukaku

Pay: £250,000 weekly ($17.1 million annually)

Team: Manchester United,

Position: Forward

Country: Belgium ,Contract: Five-year deal worth £65.0 million ($84.8 million).

Playing for manutd.

Today, Lukaku earns roughly $17.1 million-a-year, but the powerful striker says that he has always been motivated to achieve athletic and financial success because of his humble upbringing. "We were broke. Not just poor, but broke," he wrote in a post for The Players Tribune.

Lukaku shares how his family slept on the floor and went without electricity for weeks. "People in football love to talk about mental strength. Well, I'm the strongest dude you're ever going to meet," he said, adding "because I remember sitting in the dark with my brother and my mom, saying our prayers, and thinking, believing, knowing … it's going to happen."

4. Kevin De Bruyne

Pay: £280,000 weekly ($19.1 million annually)

Position: MidfielderTeam: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Contract: Five-year deal worth £72.8 million ($95 million).

Kevin de Brunye

Fourth on the list is Kevin De Bruyne, who helped Belgium to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup. De Bruyne closely out earned his compatriot, Lukaku.

3. Paul Pogba

Pay: £290,000 weekly ($19.8 million annually)

Team: Manchester United

Position: Midfielder

Country: France

Contract: Five-year deal worth £75.4 million ($98.4 million).

Pogba with the world cup.

Third on the list is world cup winner Paul Pogba brings in around $19.8 million-a-year playing for United, making him the third highest-paid player in the Premier League. He was also the highest paid player in the World Cup Final between France and Croatia.

