5 highest paid players in La Liga right now (2022-23)

La Liga is home to a few of the most storied and popular clubs on the planet. Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have fans all across the globe. Some of the greatest players in the history of the game have represented Spanish clubs during their careers.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, in particular, continue to house some of the greatest players in the modern game. You wouldn't be shocked to learn that these players are also some of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the highest paid players in La Liga right now.

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - €472,000 per week

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or earlier this week. The Frenchman has showcased his elite marksmanship for Real Madrid in recent seasons. He was in phenomenal form in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 44 goals and providing 13 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Benzema came up clutch when his team needed him the most and propelled them to La Liga and Champions League glory last term. He is one of the highest paid players in the world. Benzema pockets around €472.000 per week in wages.

#4 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - €613,000 per week

Real Madrid made Eden Hazard their most expensive signing in the summer of 2019 when they secured his services from Chelsea for €115 million. Hazard's Real Madrid stint has been massively underwhelming and he has failed to deliver the goods for Los Blancos.

Hazard has struggled for fitness and has been sidelined with injuries far too many times over the last few years. In 71 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid over three and a half seasons, Hazard has scored just seven goals and provided 11 assists.

But the move has worked out well for Hazard at a financial level as he takes home around €613,000 per week in wages.

#3 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - €727,460 per week

Sergio Busquets is one of the best defensive midfielders of all time. He has played a huge role in Barcelona's successes over the past decade and more. Busquets is still going strong at the age of 34 but his best days are behind him.

The Spanish legend has entered the final year of his contract with the Catalans and is tipped to leave the club next summer. For now, he is one of the highest earners in La Liga. Busquets earns around €727,460 per week in wages at Barcelona.

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €735,483 per week

Barcelona were keen to offload Frenkie de Jong this past summer transfer window. The club have been navigating a financial crisis and getting rid of De Jong, who earns an exorbitant sum of money as wages, would have helped them a lot.

Barca even reached an €85 million agreement with Manchester United for the sale of De Jong, according to The Athletic. However, De Jong refused to leave the Camp Nou. The Dutchman is one of the best central midfielders in La Liga.

He is an extremely talented footballer but has unfortunately fallen down the pecking order at Barca under Xavi Hernandez. De Jong's refusal to leave the club might have something to do with the fact that he rakes in €735,483 per week in wages.

"In each of first 3 years I played here, I cut my salary. So eventually money has to come back and of course it will look bigger". Frenkie de Jong: "I don't think I am Barça's best paid player after Messi. There has been a campaign with lot of lies", tells ZiggoSport."In each of first 3 years I played here, I cut my salary. So eventually money has to come back and of course it will look bigger". Frenkie de Jong: "I don't think I am Barça's best paid player after Messi. There has been a campaign with lot of lies", tells ZiggoSport. 🚨 #FCB"In each of first 3 years I played here, I cut my salary. So eventually money has to come back and of course it will look bigger". https://t.co/KekEKYDD74

#1 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) - €1,024,000 per week

Gerard Pique has enjoyed an illustrious club career and is a dressing room leader at Barcelona. He no longer enjoys the status of an automatic starter at the club as the 35-year-old is way past his prime now.

Pique is being heavily linked with an exit from the club as Barca remain keen to offload some of their highest paid players. The Spanish veteran earns a whopping €1,024,000 in wages at the club every week. He is the highest paid player in La Liga right now.

