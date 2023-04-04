5 highest paid players in the Premier League this season (2022-23)

Premier League players are some of the highest paid players in football. It's the most popular football league in the world and that translates to a great amount of revenue via broadcasting and sponsorship deals among others.

Player salaries are a crucial aspect of domestic football. While transfer fees often make headlines, the lucrative wage packages offered to players can be just as important.

High salaries not only attract top talent to a club but can also be the deciding factor in a player's decision to sign for a new team or extend their contract. Even if a player is available as a free-agent, he could have high salary demands which will prise some teams out of the race to sign him.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the highest paid players in the Premier League this season (2022-23)

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €1.7 million per month

Mohamed Salah has already etched his name into Liverpool folklore and is one of their finest players of the modern era. Salah surpassed all expectations in his very first season at the club.

In his debut season, Salah achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 32 goals in a 38-game campaign, thereby becoming the first player in the history of the Premier League to do so.

He has since gone on to play a crucial role in Liverpool's triumphs in the Champions League, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The Reds rewarded him with a lucrative deal last summer courtesy of which the Egyptian icon earns €1.7 million per month.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - €1.7 million per month

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho back in the summer of 2021 for €85 million. He is the fourth-most expensive signing in their history. United were looking to sign a tricky winger with a proven track record and Sancho had done a tremendous job during his four-year stint with Borussia Dortmund.

In 137 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, the Englishman scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists. He was one of the most sought-after attackers at the time and thanks to his reputation, Sancho was expected to land a lucrative wage package at Manchester United.

United obliged and signed him to a deal that sees him earn €1.7 million per month. However, Sancho's signing has not yet worked out for the Red Devils. Having scored just 10 goals and provided four assists in 64 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, his future at the club is no longer certain.

#3 David de Gea (Manchester United) - €1.83 million per month

David de Gea is one of the best shot-stoppers of the modern era. It wasn't long ago that he was regarded as one of the best in the business. The Spaniard was arguably Manchester United's best player during the initial years of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

He won the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award for three successive seasons from 2013-14 to 2015-16. De Gea's stock had risen considerably during that time and if not for an apparent malfunction with a fax machine, he would have joined Real Madrid in 2015.

As fate would have it, De Gea continues to be at Manchester United. His lack of dynamism has fetched him plenty of criticism in recent times. But thanks to his current contract, which he signed in September 2019, the 32-year-old earns €1.83 million per month.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - €1.83 million per month

Erling Haaland was easily the most sought-after player during last summer's transfer window. Several European giants lined up to sign the young and extremely prolific striker and Haaland had plenty of top-tier options to choose from.

He ultimately decided to join reigning Premier League champions Manchester City whose coffers run deep. The Norwegian striker pockets a whopping €1.83 million per month and that's an incredible amount of money for a player who is still just 22.

He has already scored 42 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €1.95 million per month

Kevin De Bruyne has been a standout player in the Premier League since his arrival in 2015, showcasing his incredible talent as a midfielder. He has consistently impressed fans, coaches and teammates with his exceptional vision, precise passing, and ability to score crucial goals.

De Bruyne's impact on Manchester City has been immense, playing a key role in their multiple Premier League titles and other domestic and European successes.

His creative abilities and exceptional work rate on the field have earned him numerous individual awards and accolades, cementing his status as a modern day great. De Bruyne is quite justifiably the highest-paid player in the Premier League, taking home a whopping €1.95 million per month in wages.

