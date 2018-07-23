Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 highest paid Real Madrid players at the moment

B. Roberts
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.76K   //    23 Jul 2018, 18:50 IST

Real Madrid CF v Sporting Gijon - La Liga
Real Madrid stars celebrating

Viewed by most as the titans of modern football, Real Madrid have both the prestige and the cash to lure in world class players from all over the globe. No amount, no matter how high, is necessarily a setback for Los Blancos.

The only main issue with this is that they're often exploited by agents of the players they're interested in.

Knowing that the club can pay extremely high wages puts the agent in a strong position over a team like Real Madrid, so it becomes a case of - "if you want him, then pay this much, or we'll look elsewhere".

On the flip side of this however, some of the top talent that walks through the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium doors deserve their huge salaries.

Let's take a look at the current list of highest paid players at Real Madrid.

#5 Luka Modric - £180,000 per week

Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - La Liga
Luka Modric.

Luka Modric signed for Real Madrid in 2012 after being sold by Tottenham Hotspur for £27m. Since joining Los Blancos, he's been a regular feature in the squad, and has been an integral part of the team's tactics for several years now.

Modric played just as well during his four-year spell at Spurs, after having been signed from Dinamo Zagreb for £18m. Many fans were confused as to why the board had chosen to sell Modric, as he was as much of a key player to Spurs as he is to Madrid now.

It's likely that he was reeled in by Los Blancos simply due to their huge footballing stature - sometimes an offer from a team like that is too hard to resist. And the fact that Spurs were making a £9m profit in the process made it fair for all sides.

You can understand why Modric is ranked in the top five highest paid players at Madrid, but one can't help but feel he should be on more, given just how crucial he is to the team. His latest performances at this summer's World Cup will definitely attract interest from top clubs, so Madrid will need to secure their man by offering a new contract sooner rather than later.

All figures via sillyseason

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Gareth Bale Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
B. Roberts
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 10 players with the highest combined transfer fees
RELATED STORY
5 Summer Transfers That Could Surpass Ronaldo's £100...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid regret selling
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Antony Martial at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
The after effects of Cristiano Ronaldo departure. And who...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid reject €170...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 world-class players Real Madrid regret not signing
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us