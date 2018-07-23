5 highest paid Real Madrid players at the moment

Real Madrid stars celebrating

Viewed by most as the titans of modern football, Real Madrid have both the prestige and the cash to lure in world class players from all over the globe. No amount, no matter how high, is necessarily a setback for Los Blancos.

The only main issue with this is that they're often exploited by agents of the players they're interested in.

Knowing that the club can pay extremely high wages puts the agent in a strong position over a team like Real Madrid, so it becomes a case of - "if you want him, then pay this much, or we'll look elsewhere".

On the flip side of this however, some of the top talent that walks through the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium doors deserve their huge salaries.

Let's take a look at the current list of highest paid players at Real Madrid.

#5 Luka Modric - £180,000 per week

Luka Modric.

Luka Modric signed for Real Madrid in 2012 after being sold by Tottenham Hotspur for £27m. Since joining Los Blancos, he's been a regular feature in the squad, and has been an integral part of the team's tactics for several years now.

Modric played just as well during his four-year spell at Spurs, after having been signed from Dinamo Zagreb for £18m. Many fans were confused as to why the board had chosen to sell Modric, as he was as much of a key player to Spurs as he is to Madrid now.

It's likely that he was reeled in by Los Blancos simply due to their huge footballing stature - sometimes an offer from a team like that is too hard to resist. And the fact that Spurs were making a £9m profit in the process made it fair for all sides.

You can understand why Modric is ranked in the top five highest paid players at Madrid, but one can't help but feel he should be on more, given just how crucial he is to the team. His latest performances at this summer's World Cup will definitely attract interest from top clubs, so Madrid will need to secure their man by offering a new contract sooner rather than later.

