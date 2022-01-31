5 highest scorers in AFCON history

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is held every two years to decide the best team in the African continent. The tournament is the ultimate celebration of African football, as the continent's best players converge to deliver top-quality football.

Strikers have traditionally scored goals galore at the AFCON over the years, with quite a few of them earning rave reviews. The trend has continued this year. Cameroon strikers Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko-Ekambi have lit up the competition, scoring 11 goals between them.

However, the two are not among the competition's most prolific goalscorers ever. On that note, here's a look at the top five goalscorers in AFCON history:

#5 Didier Drogba - 11 goals

Algeria vs Ivory Coast - 2013 Africa Cup of Nations: Group D

Cote d'Ivoire legend Didier Drogba managed 11 goals for his national team in 24 appearances at the AFCON across five editions. The former Chelsea striker is an icon in his native country for his exploits in international football.

Drogba made his Africa Cup of Nations debut in 2006. He ended the tournament with three goals as Cote d'Ivoire lost in the final to Egypt on penalties. In 2008, the striker scored another three goals, but his country finished in fourth place.

He featured only three times in AFCON 2010, scoring one goal. Drogba scored three goals in 2012 as Ivory Coast finished second. He managed only one goal in his final AFCON appearance in 2013.

Rigobeiks Song 🇨🇲 @AbeikuLytle One of football’s greatest injustices is Drogba not winning the AFCON. Wouldn’t hurt as much if they didn’t win it at the next tournament right after he retired from the NT. One of football’s greatest injustices is Drogba not winning the AFCON. Wouldn’t hurt as much if they didn’t win it at the next tournament right after he retired from the NT.

Drogba won two silver medals with Ivory Coast in five appearances in the biennial competition. The striker also has five assists at the AFCON.

#4 Hassan El-Shazly - 12 goals

Egyptian striker Hassan El-Shazly was a goalscoring machine in the 60s. He scored 12 goals in ten AFCON games across three editions of the competition.

El-Shazly first appeared at the tournament in 1963. He scored six goals to end up as the tournament's top goalscorer, leading Egypt to a third-place finish. In 1970, he scored five goals as Egypt finished third.

The striker managed just one goal in the 1974 edition before calling time on his illustrious career.

El-Shazly has one of the best goals per game ratios in tournament history. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 71.

