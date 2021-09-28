5 highest-scoring attacking trios of the last decade

In the last decade, football has had some prolific goal-scoring teams. Clubs with an attacking approach have been ruthless and it is clearly evident in the number of goals scored per season.

The last decade has also involved Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in their prime. This by default means a lot of goals given the influence of both these legendary players on their respective teams.

Goals galore when attacking trios click

There have been a lot of goals in the last decade and the credit has to be given to some terrific football chemistry on the pitch. When some goal-scoring attackers click together, it is a sheer delight to witness the combination.

Some of the best clubs in the world have seen their attacking trios run riot in the last decade. Plenty of goals were scored with the help of such attacking trios. On that note, we take a look at the highest-scoring attacking trio's in club football from 2011 to 2021.

Note: All stats are as listed on Transfermarkt

#5 Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar (174 goals)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been a very dominant team in Ligue 1. In the last decade, the French team have won the league title seven times. The club have had some fine goal-scorers with them in the past and also in the current squad.

There was a time when Edinson Cavani, Neymar and the young Kylian Mbappe played together for the Parisians. With the combination of an experienced striker, a highly skilled Brazilian and a very dynamic Frenchman, the trio were deadly in the attack.

The three of them had an amazing time, especially in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season. The trio went on to score 174 goals in total in both seasons across all major competitions. In the process, they helped PSG win Ligue 1 comfortably with winning margins of 13 and 16 points respectively. Both seasons saw the French club score more than 100 goals in the league.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain (211 goals)

The 2011-12 season was a historic one for Real Madrid. Under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos had a terrific squad at their disposal. It was a season where a number of records were broken.

That season Madrid ended up winning their 32nd league title. They finished the season with 100 points in the league table, scoring 121 goals in the process and a goal difference of +89. By scoring 121 goals, the Spanish giants surpassed their own record of 107 goals, which was the highest number of goals scored in a league season.

It was the trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonazlo Higuain that created havoc for the opposition. With playmakers like Angel Di Maria and Mesut Ozil in the team, goal-scorers like Ronaldo, Benzema and Higuain were in for a treat. To add, Jose's counter-attacking football was at its peak that season.

Martial🇬🇭🇳🇬 @RMAOzil10 🇪🇸Real Madrid Frontline stats 2011/12 stats.



🇵🇹Ronaldo - 60⚽,15🅰️

🇫🇷Benzema - 32⚽,19🅰️

🇦🇷Higuain - 26⚽,13🅰️

🇦🇷Di Maria - 7⚽,17🅰️

🇩🇪Mesut Ozil - 7⚽,28🅰️



The trio of Ronaldo, Benzema and Higuain scored a total of 211 goals, combining the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons across all competitions.

