5 highest scoring fixtures in Europe's top divisions so far

Barcelona managed to score 8 goals against SD Huesca in their recent La Liga fixture

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, and there is no better feeling than watching your favourite club score a goal. But it would be wrong to say that football is all about scoring goals. It is much more than that. It is also about brilliant saves made, that are as important as scoring a goal, it is about the skilful dribbling, flawless passing and most importantly teamwork.

But, in the end, after the 90 minutes are over, all that can be seen is the scoreline. A measure of how many goals scored by each team. And we all can say that honestly, no one really wants to see a goalless draw. Everyone wants goals to be scored, and when it comes to goals, the more the merrier.

The new season of football has started all over the Europe and already we have had quite a few matches ending in draws. But there also have been some fixtures this season where it has been a goals galore . So, here's a list of fixtures with the highest number of goals scored so far.

#5 Angers 3-4 Nimes

Nimes Olympique beat Angers in a 7 goal thriller in their first Ligue 1 fixture after promotion. Image Courtesy: ligue1.com

Nîmes Olympique, the newly promoted side in Ligue 1 had a thrilling start to their first division season on matchday 1. They played out a 7-goal thriller against Angers SCO, it was a high intensity match, which saw the deciding goal being scored in in the 88th minute.

It was a thrilling comeback for Nimes, who were not only 3-1 behind in the second half, but were also reduced to 10-men, with 12 minutes remaining on the clock.

And even after four gameweeks, this fixture remains the highest scoring game of the Ligue 1 so far.

