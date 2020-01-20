5 highest-scoring games in Europe's top five leagues this season

Elvis Ume O Published Jan 20, 2020

Southampton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

We are well into the thick of the action in the 2019/2020 European footballing season and there are already clear indications of clubs that would achieve their goals and those who would fall short.

With over half of the total matches already played in the top five leagues, fans have been treated to unending excitement and thrills, with some players stepping up to the plate, while others failed to step up to the plate.

Goals are the aim of every game and the more goals scored in a match, the more value for money gotten by fans (unless their club are on the receiving end of a whooping).

The competition and strength of teams present in Europe's top five leagues means that matches between clubs here are generally more evenly matched and rarely do we have scandalous scorelines as is the case in lower leagues, where monopolies make trashing a more regular occurrence.

However, the top five leagues do serve us their own fair share of high-scoring fixtures every now and again and this season has been no exception.

With six months gone in the 2019/2020 season, we shall be having a rundown of the five highest-scoring fixtures in Europe's top five leagues.

Honourable mention: Villarreal 4-4 Granada (Spanish LaLiga)

#5 Atalanta 7-1 Udinese (Italian Serie A)

Atalanta BC v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Atalanta have been one of Europe's most exciting teams over the last few seasons, with their brand of football under Gian Piero Gasperini drawing praise from revered figures such as Pep Guardiola.

Last season, the Bergamo outfit finished as the highest-scoring side in Serie A, secured Champions League football for the first time, and made it to the final of the Coppa Italia, with players like Papu Gomez, Josip Ilisic, Duvan Zapata, and Luis Muriel leading their charge.

This term, they have continued from where they left off and even though their home form has left a lot to be desired, Atalanta still put up one of the host domineering displays across Europe in October.

They came up against Udinese at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in a Serie A matchday 9 fixture and the home side totally obliterated their opponents.

The visitors went ahead through a goal by Stefano Okaka in the 11th minute but that proved to be the opening of the proverbial floodgates and Atalanta quickly turned it around to go into half-time with a 3-1 lead.

Four goals in the second half wrapped things up, with Luis Muriel the star of the show, helping himself to the match ball with a well-taken hat-trick.

