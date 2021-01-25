5 highlights of Frank Lampard's tenure as Chelsea manager

Today’s news that Frank Lampard has been fired as manager of Chelsea might’ve come as a shock to some, while for others, it was entirely expected. After all, the Blues haven’t been in the best form recently.

Despite Frank Lampard’s reign at Chelsea coming to a sad ending, there were still plenty of highlights during his 18-month reign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will probably never forget that Lampard was the first manager to really make use of their highly-acclaimed academy graduates. And despite being under a transfer embargo, his first season in the job certainly wasn’t a disaster.

With all of this in mind, here are five highlights of Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea boss.

#1 Chelsea’s kids come good against Wolves

Chelsea academy graduates Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori both scored in the Blues' 2-5 win over Wolves.

One of Frank Lampard’s hallmarks during his period as Chelsea boss was his willingness to use their academy talent in the Blues’ first team. While that tendency lessened during the current season due to the arrival of expensive signings such as Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, that wasn’t the case during the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season saw the likes of Tammy Abraham, Reece James, and Mason Mount all establish themselves as first-team staples. And one game in particular summed up their impact.

That match took place on September 14th, 2019, and saw Chelsea travel to Wolves for what sounded like a tricky game on paper. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team were looking to push into European contention and had gotten used to bloodying the nose of bigger sides.

However, on this afternoon, they were simply blown away by Lampard’s young, vibrant team, who essentially sealed the game in the first half.

The scoring was opened on 31 minutes by young defender Fikayo Tomori, who crashed his first Chelsea goal home from long range, in what was a contender for the goal of the season.

And before the half-time whistle blew, Chelsea found themselves three goals ahead, with striker Abraham hitting a brace.

10 minutes into the second half, Abraham had his first Chelsea hat-trick. And while Wolves hit back with two late goals, there was still time for a third Chelsea goal, courtesy of another academy graduate in Mount.

This massive 2-5 victory was not just an impressive one given the opposition, but it was also a tremendous advert for the talent of Chelsea’s kids – who were finally given a chance by Lampard.

#2 The 4-4 Champions League thriller against Ajax

Youngster Reece James scored Chelsea's equalizer in their thrilling 4-4 draw with Ajax

When Chelsea slumped to a home defeat at the hands of Valencia in their first game of the 2019-20 Champions League, many observers felt that as a rookie boss, Lampard would probably be found wanting on Europe’s biggest stage.

However, a win over Lille steadied Chelsea’s Champions League ship. And a stunning away win over the 2018-19 semi-finalists Ajax gave them real hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

It was the home game against Ajax that really got the blood of the fans pumping, though, despite Chelsea only coming away with a draw.

The game turned out to be one of the most thrilling European nights in Stamford Bridge's history.

Ajax took the lead in just the second minute, with striker Tammy Abraham of all people managing to score an own goal. However, just three minutes later, the Blues were level, with Jorginho netting from the penalty spot after a foul on Christian Pulisic.

From there, though, Ajax began to open up Lampard’s side. Their incisive, slick approach simply cut the Blues’ defense to shreds time after time. And by the 55th minute, the Dutch side were 1-4 ahead, with Donny van de Beek’s goal seemingly extinguishing any Chelsea hopes.

But evidently, Lampard’s Chelsea were a tougher nut to crack than anyone expected. First, Cesar Azpilicueta pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute, tapping in from the closest possible range following an attempt on goal from Abraham.

And suddenly, Chelsea began to fight back, sending wave after wave of attacks against the Ajax defense.

It looked like a lost cause – until Ajax players Daley Blind and Joel Veltman both found themselves sent off following their second bookable offenses, Veltman’s being a handball that gave Chelsea another penalty.

Jorginho slotted home from the spot, and just three minutes later, Chelsea had their equalizer when Reece James smashed a rebound home following Kurt Zouma hitting the bar.

Incredibly, the Blues then thought they’d scored a winner when Azpilicueta found the net again – only for VAR to chalk to goal off due to a handball from Abraham.

The game ended 4-4, but despite Chelsea’s failure to win, this was still a dramatic game that showed – at least for a brief time – that Lampard, the manager, could compete on the European stage.