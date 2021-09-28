As fans of the sport, we have all been fortunate enough to witness the brilliance called modern football. There can barely be any sport that meets the term 'spectator sport' as much as football.

Over the course of years, the game has evolved and so have the players. In return, we get treated to them gracing the pitch with their brilliance. There is normality in fans remembering certain goals, assists, super diving saves, or that one sliding tackle. But with them, there have also been moments of magic that have left everyone mesmerized.

Some players are gifted with the ability to change the tone of the game with a single touch of theirs. These players end up creating signature moves that are followed by generations.

5 iconic moves named after players

#5 Berbatov Spin — Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov produced the iconic move against West Ham United

The Bulgarian striker was one of the finest technical players of his era. With a career spanning over 20 years, eight clubs and 500+ league games, Berbatov is remembered mostly for his Manchester United days.

Dimitar Berbatov was part of the lethal Manchester United squad during the late 2000s. He won 2 x Premier League, 2 x Community Shield, 1 x EFL and 1 x FIFA Club World Cup with United.

After leaving Spurs for Manchester, Berbatov endured a tough tenure with regards to adapting at a bigger club. By October, the Bulgaria international had just one goal in the red jersey. However, it all changed when he and his side welcomed West Ham to Old Trafford.

Despite a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, till date it has been Berbatov who is remembered from that game. He created a moment of magic in the 31st minute while chasing an overhit Anderson pass.

To prevent the ball from crossing the line and avoid the on-coming defender James Collins, Berbatov gave birth to a new move that was later known as the Berba Spin or the Berbatov spin. The move is considered one of the most iconic in the history of football.

#4 Cruyff Turn — Johan Cruyff

Cruyff turn is one of the most deceiving techniques

Johan Cruyff invented the famous Cruyff Turn that is replicated by many even today. The Dutch legend led his side to the final of the 1974 FIFA World Cup. Even though his side lost the game against West Germany, Cruyff remained one of the most influential players throughout the tournament.

However, his best moment came in the group stage fixture against Sweden. In the 24th minute, the Barcelona legend was moving on towards the opposition goalpost only to find Swedish defender Jan Olsson. Cruyff, with his back towards Olsson, feinted a pass before cutting the ball towards the inside and deceiving the man who was marking him.

The iconic move has been emulated by many. Modern day footballers like Luka Modric, Harry Kane and Leo Messi are few such players.

