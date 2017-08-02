5 ideal replacements for Neymar at Barcelona

Neymar is set to leave, and Barcelona need to sign a replacement soon!

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 17:45 IST

Goodbye Barca!

FC Barcelona have now confirmed that Neymar has informed them that he wants to leave. The Catalan side are waiting for him or Paris Saint-Germain to activate the release clause and only then allow him to leave.

The void left by Neymar in the Barcelona starting XI will be a very difficult one to fill but Ernesto Valverde now has to find the ideal one who can minimize the loss. Here are 5 players who can be targetted by Barcelona:

#5 - Eden Hazard

Hazard-Suarez-Messi?

Chelsea have a gem in the form of Eden Hazard and it's not a surprise that Real Madrid have been chasing him for years now. The Belgian is considered as one of the Top 5 footballers in the world right now and rightfully so.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez need someone who can operate on the left flank with the same ambition and strength as they produce. Hazard would be the ideal one as he has all the skills, determination to win major honours and hunger for goals.

It wouldn't be easy for Barcelona to sign Hazard but with his contract expiring in 2020 and Chelsea not beginning talks yet, they have a good chance of luring him away. The Belgian, who can be signed for something around £100-£120 million, will be the closest anyone can come to replacing Neymar at Camp Nou.