5 players Barcelona can sign with Neymar's transfer fee

With Neymar set to leave Barcelona, here are 5 players Barcelona should splash the cash on.

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 15:34 IST

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga

Ernesto Valverde's reign at Barcelona has begun but they have not managed to sign players that can win them La Liga once again. The manager's main targets are yet to be lured to Camp Nou and it's going to be difficult for them to sign them.

Now the manager has yet another headache to take care of. Neymar has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, who are ready to activate his £196 million release clause!

Neymar's move might turn out to be a blessing in disguise if Barcelona manage to sign 2 or 3 of these 5 players for the same amount:

#5 - Marco Verratti

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

Barcelona's long term target and Valverde's #1 choice as Andres Iniesta's long-term replacement. The Italian midfielder can be the first one Barcelona can buy with the Neymar money.

Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to sell Verratti at any cost right now but once they activate Neymar's release clause, they would have to sell one or two players to comply with FFP. The Catalan side can take advantage of this and sign the Ligue 1 club's most important player!

Verratti can be the missing piece of the puzzle in Barcelona's midfield and can go on to become the world's best midfielder. The advantage for Blaugrana is that the player also wants to join them.