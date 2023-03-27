5 impressive records held by Erling Haaland 

Erling Haaland first came into the limelight when he scored nine goals for Norway in a match against Honduras. This was in 2019 at the FIFA U20 World Cup, and it showed that he was going to be a special player.

Haaland has since featured for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, where he has continued to grab headlines. His goalscoring feats for club and country have made him one of the best strikers in world football.

Still only in his debut season at City, Erling Haaland is on course to break the record for most goals by a Premier League player in a season. Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah currently hold the record with 44 goals, while Haaland has 42 goals with quite some time still left in the campaign.

While that is still in the offing, this article will focus on the records that the Norwegian striker has already broken.

Without further ado, here are five impressive records Erling Haaland has in his possession.

#5 Most home goals in a Premier League season

Erling Haaland's debut season for Manchester City has been a roaring success personally

Erling Haaland arrived in the Premier League with a huge reputation after his success in Germany. The striker wasted no time in announcing himself to the league as he scored for fun from his first day in England.

Haaland had Manchester City in his blood through his dad Alf-Inge Haaland, so it was no surprise that he felt at home immediately. He broke the record for most goals at home in a single Premier League season when he scored a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers to take his tally to 18 at home.

It took him only 11 games to reach this tally!

Haaland claimed the record from Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, who was its previous holder with 16 goals. The Norwegian star, however, is yet to score any more league goals at the Etihad Stadium since that match against Wolves back in January.

#4 Youngest player to score 20 UEFA Champions League goals

Erling Haaland was brilliant in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland started his UEFA Champions League career with a bang, scoring goals for fun in the competition. He only needed 14 games to score 20 goals in the Champions League, becoming the fastest player to reach the tally.

Haaland was 20 years and 231 days old when he scored a brace against Sevilla in March 2021 to take his tally in the competition to 20 goals. He broke the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe, who was 21 years and 355 days old when he scored his 20th Champions League goal.

Erling Haaland scored his first goal in the competition on his debut for RB Salzburg against KRC Genk in 2019. He ended up scoring six times for the Austrian club in that group stage before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

While at the German club, he became the first player to score braces in four consecutive games in the competition. This came after he scored doubles against Club Brugge twice and Sevilla twice in succession.

#3 Fastest player to score five goals in a Champions League match

Erling Haaland recently scored five times against RB Leipzig as Manchester City ran riot

Scoring five goals in a match is no mean feat in football. However, doing so in a UEFA Champions League game is one of the most difficult feats in the game. So far, only three players have achieved this feat, and Erling Haaland is one of them.

Haaland netted five times for Manchester City as they obliterated RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash earlier this month. The striker needed only 57 minutes to score five goals against the German outfit.

This helped him beat the record of 82 minutes previously held by Luiz Adriano, who scored five for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov in 2014.

The only other player in Champions League history to have scored five times in a single game is Lionel Messi. La Pulga found the back of the net on five occasions against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Messi and Haaland are notably the only players to score five goals in a Champions League knockout game.

#2 Fastest player to reach 20 goals in the Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored goals for fun in the Premier League this season

Haaland broke another record as he scored a brace against Leeds United in December 2022, taking his tally for the season to 20 goals. This meant that he broke the record for being the quickest player to reach 20 goals in the competition.

Haaland needed only 14 appearances in the Premier League to score 20 goals. His explosive start to life in England saw him easily beat the previous record by seven games. Kevin Phillips had scored 20 goals in 21 appearances in the league and held the record previously.

Erling Haaland has been scoring for fun since arriving in England, and he does not look like stopping soon. He has added to his tally and now has 28 goals in the league for the Citizens with 11 matches still to play.

#1 Most goals in a season in Manchester City history

Erling Haaland's exploits for Manchester City this season have been nothing short of extraordinary

An absolute machine and relentless worker, Erling Haaland has written his name in Manchester City folklore despite being only 22 and in his first season. The Norwegian striker holds the record for the most goals scored by a City player in a season.

Haaland has scored 42 times this season with 28 of those coming in the league. He has netted 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League and four in the domestic cups.

By scoring against RB Leipzig earlier this month, the Norwegian broke the long-standing record of 38 goals set by Tommy Johnson in 1929.

Erling Haaland is likely to score more goals and create an indelible record that may never be matched in the future. He still has 11 more matches in the Premier League, while Manchester City have also qualified for the semifinals of the FA Cup and the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes