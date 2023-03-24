5 impressive records held by Kylian Mbappe 

SInce breaking out as a teenager with AS Monaco in 2016, Kylian Mbappe has not looked back even for a moment.

The superstar Frenchman, still only 24, is one of the best players in the world at present and is a frontrunner for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. Many regard him as the prime candidate to be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after their retirement.

Mbappe is currently one of the most valuable players in world football, and his valuation is based on his output for club and country. He has led France to two major titles - the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League - and was recently named captain following Hugo Lloris' retirement.

Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top-scorer has been a record-breaker since his teens, and he continues to break records. This article will look at some of the impressive records that Kylian Mbappe currently holds.

#5 Most goals by a teenager in a Ligue 1 season

A teenage Kylian Mbappe set France and Europe on fire in 2016-17

After impressing in the tail end of the 2015-16 season, Kylian Mbappe was promoted to the AS Monaco first-team set-up in 2016. Then-manager Leonardo Jardim thrust the precocious teenager into the senior side and he thrived alongside veteran striker Radamel Falcao.

Mbappe scored 15 Ligue 1 goals in his first full season with the senior team. His first goal came in his first league start against Montpellier HSC in a 6-2 win. He followed it up with goals against AS Nancy and SC Bastia.

The forward then scored a hat-trick against Metz and braces against FC Nantes and SM Caen before the end of the season.

The 15 goals he scored in his second season was the most ever by a teenager in Ligue 1 and a massive improvement on the solitary strike he managed in his debut camaign. This also earned him a big-money transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the most expensive teenager in football history in the process.

#4 Most goals in the FIFA World Cup Finals

Kylian Mbappe has plenty of FIFA World Cup appearances still to come, but already holds a coveted record

Despite being only 24, Kylian Mbappe has already played and scored in two FIFA World Cup finals. The Frenchman scored in the final of the 2018 edition of the Mundial in Russia, and in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Aged 19, Mbappe was in the starting XI for France in their 2018 FIFA World Cup final against Croatia as Les Bleus sought a first title since 1998. The teenager had been electric throughout the tournament and capped off a splendid campaign with a 25-yard scorcher, his country's fourth goal in a 4-2 win.

Four years later in Qatar, Mbappe managed to repeat the feat, only this time, he scored three goals against Argentina. His first goal, a penalty, pulled France back into the game from 2-0 down before a stunning volley less than 120 seconds later brought them level.

His third goal of the match came from the penalty spot in extra-time as he became only the second man after Geoff Hurst to score a World Cup final hat-trick. He also netted from the spot in the ensuing penalty shootout, but couldn't stop France from falling to a 4-2 defeat on spot-kicks after the match ended 3-3.

Mbappe has scored four goals in two appearances in the FIFA World Cup finals. No other player in the history of the competition has more than three. He notably ended up with the Golden Boot in the 2022 World Cup after scoring eight goals for France.

#3 Kylian Mbappe is the first player to lead Ligue 1 in goals and assists in the same season

Kylian Mbappe has been sensational for Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is the only player in the history of Ligue 1 to be named as the league's top scorer and top assist provider in the same season. He finished last season with 28 goals and 19 assists in the league for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, PSG concluded a deal for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, forming a star-studded attacking trio alongside Mbappe and Neymar Jr. The result was instant for the Frenchman as his output improved. He missed only three matches in the league all season, playing a key role for his side.

Mbappe helped PSG reclaim the Ligue 1 title which had been snatched by LOSC Lille the previous season. His contributions to the club saw him receive a huge contract at the end of the season, making him one of the best-paid players in world football.

#2 Most expensive teenager in history

Paris Saint-Germain broke the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe

After emerging as one of the top talents in Europe with AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe agreed a deal that took him back to Paris, where he grew up. The French youngster joined perpetual champions PSG after just one senior season.

Mbappe set Ligue 1 alight with Monaco, helping the side win the title in style. He also led them to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-17 season before PSG came calling.

As they had just signed Neymar for a world-record fee, they could not afford to pay for Mbappe. The club hence signed him on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy him for €180 million before bringing him in permanently in the summer of 2018.

PSG's decision to splash the cash on a massively talented teenager has proven to be a masterstroke as he is one of the best players in the world already. The Frenchman has enjoyed great success with the Paris-based club since joining them, setting several records including the one below.

#1 Most goals in PSG history

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe recently entered his name into the record books once more at PSG as he broke the club's goalscoring record at just 24 years of age. The French forward is now the club’s record goalscorer, having surpassed the record previously held by Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe arrived at PSG at the end of Cavani's time at the club and witnessed the Uruguayan break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal record. The Valencia man finished his time at the club with 200 goals in 301 appearances, an impressive tally.

Mbappe, meanwhile, scored his 201st goal for PSG in his 247th appearance during the ongoing season.

Poll : 0 votes