5 most improved players at Arsenal (2022)

Arsenal have been going through some unfortunate form since the resumption of domestic football after the international break earlier this month. However, few can take away from the good progress they have achieved in recent months. Manager Mikel Arteta has been central to this success, but the same can be said for multiple players.

Arsenal have closed the gap to the Top 4 this season

The Gunners have not secured a Top 4 spot in the Premier League table since the 2015-16 campaign. But they have closed the gap to this feat this season, through some brilliant performances by some key members of their squad. Although some players have performed consistently, the rest have improved sizeably, thereby leading to the club's progress this season.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most improved players at Arsenal this season.

#5 Ben White

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Ben White has endured a torrid couple of games recently but the centre-back has arguably been the best signing for the Gunners this season.

When Arteta joined the Gunners in December 2019 as manager, taking over from Unai Emery, they lacked defensive resilience. They then signed White from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £50 million last summer. The Englishman has formed a good partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes while providing solidity at the back. He has kept 13 clean sheets in 28 appearances so far this season.

He can bring the ball out comfortably and his range of passing is also quite helpful in the way the team plays. The Englishman is also a great asset during the offensive as well as defensive set-pieces, thanks to his innate reading of the game.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Hopefully he can get rewarded. He's certainly raising the attention of a lot of people."



Mikel Arteta is asked if Ben White is the best centre-back that England have right now 🗣 "Hopefully he can get rewarded. He's certainly raising the attention of a lot of people."Mikel Arteta is asked if Ben White is the best centre-back that England have right now https://t.co/FAGZrmbRiy

The former Brighton ace had a tough start to the campaign but has now turned into an undroppable star for Arteta. As far as improvement goes, White is certainly up there.

#4 Cedric Soares

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Cedric Soares has been quite a consistent starter for the Gunners this year, following multiple injuries to right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu. Oddly enough, Arsenal have not felt the Japanese's absence quite as much, thanks to the brilliance of the Portuguese, who has deputized ever so well.

The former Southampton full-back has the experience and know-how to defend against the best in the business while also venturing forward occasionally. This has resulted in the Gunners winning narrow games, thanks to the defensive solidity of the entire backline.

Soares is aging at 30-year-old but has proven that he is more than competent to form part of this youthful Arsenal side.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Cedric Soares: "I need to fight for my spot. This is completely natural and normal. When I am not playing, the training is a game." [Standard] Cedric Soares: "I need to fight for my spot. This is completely natural and normal. When I am not playing, the training is a game." [Standard] https://t.co/TGbVtEiCuX

Several players have improved under Arteta this season and Soares certainly falls under this bracket for his performances in recent months.

#3 Granit Xhaka

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

There was once a time when Arsenal fans would boo Granit Xhaka off the pitch due to his performances or antics. Fortunately, those days are long gone.

As per Daily Mail, AS Roma were interested in signing Xhaka but the Gunners will be glad that the midfielder has stuck around. The versatile 29-year-old star has deputized in multiple positions but has provided a lot of impetus from the center of the pitch. He is adept at finding passes between the lines while also breaking up play almost instantly after losing possession.

It used to be hard to imagine Xhaka as an all-action midfielder once, but the Swiss has turned his doubters into believers to a certain extent recently.

#2 Gabriel Martinelli

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli is finally starting to hit his potential this season as the Brazilian has managed to prevent his consistency getting ruined through injury.

One of the most threatening wingers on the ball, the Samba boy is full of tricks and flicks, not to mention the slick movement inside the box. He has added a goal-scoring touch this season, albeit he has missed some sitters as well. He has scored five goals and made three assists in 21 appearances in the Premier League this season.

He is getting into the right positions and is moving past defenders like a gazelle. His performance against Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool was a notable moment for the budding winger.

Martinelli is destined for great things and has improved exponentially but will need to keep up his current form to turn into a world-beater.

#1 Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Thomas Partey's recent muscle injury is going to be a massive blow for Arsenal, especially if it's a season-ending knock. The Ghanian ace has been quite the metronome for the Gunners at the center of the pitch this term.

Protecting the backline has been a concern for Arteta since he took over the helm. Partey was unable to act as the solution last season but has certainly been able to do the same this season.

His ability to sense out danger, outmuscle the opponent and retain the ball has simply been outstanding. On top of that, his distribution of the ball has helped unlock opposition defenses with ease.

Partey has been one of the best central defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season. He has improved quite a bit from his lackluster outings last season.

Edited by Aditya Singh