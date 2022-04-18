5 most improved players at Barcelona (2022)

The 2021-22 season has been a tumultuous one for Barcelona in a number of ways. At the start of the season, the club were forced to part ways with club legend Lionel Messi unceremoniously. Around halfway into the season, Barcelona let go of Ronald Koeman as manager and replaced him with Xavi.

In the early days of Xavi's tenure, the club failed to make it out of their UEFA Champions League Group and fell further behind Real Madrid in the title race. Shortly afterwards, however, the club have recorded a marked improvement, especially since the turn of the year. This improvement in fortunes is due, in part, to the efforts put in by a number of players.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five most improved Barcelona players since the turn of the year.

#5 Ronald Araujo

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has been a rock in the back for Xavi's side since his appointment. The 23-year-old defender has missed only three matches since Xavi was made manager of the club.

Araujo joined the club as a teenager in 2018 from his native Uruguay. Since then, he has steadily progressed and grown into a proper first-team player. Araujo has played at centre-back and at right-back for the club this season. The defender has added goals to his game, scoring on three occasions since the turn of the year. He memorably got on the scoresheet in his side's 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Araujo's form for has not gone unnoticed by the club as they prepare to offer him a new contract. The contract is expected to contain a €1 billion release clause, tying him down to the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

When former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona, he had been cast out by the Gunners, allowing him to move to Spain on a free transfer. The Gabon international had been on a poor run of form for Arsenal before the turn of the year.

Aubameyang has become a pivotal member of Barcelona's team, contributing 10 goals in only 15 appearances for the club. Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in his first start for the club in La Liga against Valencia. The 32-year-old also contributed two goals and an assist in his El Clasico debut as he helped his side to a 4-0 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Only one player has scored a hat trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and La Liga this century...Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Only one player has scored a hat trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and La Liga this century...Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 👏 https://t.co/JV6dCkxHGb

Aubameyang has become the only player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga. The striker has recaptured his form since moving to La Liga and has helped the Blaugrana reach second place in the table.

#3 Eric Garcia

Spanish youngster Eric Garcia has featured regularly for his boyhood club since the turn of the year after a wretched start to his time at the club. The defender has struggled to cope with the rigors of La Liga since joining the club, but has turned his fortunes around with a series of sterling performances.

The 21-year-old La Masia product joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 from Manchester City in a bid to play regularly. Garcia was expected to slot into the side's defense due to his experience and quality, but it did not happen immediately for the young defender.

Garcia has featured 13 times for the club since the turn of the year and has played a key role in the side's improvement. The Spain international has been one of his side's best defenders since January 2022.

#2 Luuk De Jong

Dutch striker Luuk De Jong joined Barcelona on transfer deadline day in the summer from Sevilla at the request of manager Ronald Koeman. The transfer was widely criticized due to De Jong's perceived lack of technical ability. Many predicted that the striker would have a reduced role at the club after Xavi's appointment.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for the club since the turn of the year, making him a 'clutch' player. Of his goals, two have been late winners and two others have been dying minute equalisers. He offers the club a different dimension due to his aerial prowess in the box.

De Jong joined Barcelona on a loan deal and is expected to return to Sevilla at the end of the season. The Dutchman has made positive contributions for the club.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was seemingly on his way out of Barcelona at the end of 2021 due to the failure of player and club to reach an agreement over a new contract. Dembele refused to move in the winter transfer window and his form since then has given the club much to think about.

Since joining the Blaugrana in 2017, Dembele has been plagued by a series of injuries that have hindered his development. The Frenchman, however, has seen a steady run of games since the turn of the year. This period has coincided with a series of quality performances for the club. He has recorded nine assists in nine La Liga appearances in 2022.

GOAL @goal Ousmane Dembele equalled Karim Benzema at the top of the La Liga assists charts in just 14 games 🤯 Ousmane Dembele equalled Karim Benzema at the top of the La Liga assists charts in just 14 games 🤯 https://t.co/hf5qDzFRmV

Dembele's form for the club may not be enough to save his future at the club due to the financial state of the club. The winger may be on the move to a foreign club in the summer as a free agent as his contract at Camp Nou expires in June.

