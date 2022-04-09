5 most improved players at Manchester United (2022)

Manchester United have endured quite the roller-coaster of a season so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to propel the Red Devils to glory. Given the signings of Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho, a lot looked possible.

However, the truth could not be further as the Norwegian boss was sacked just three months into the campaign, with Ralf Rangnick taking over. Since then, some players have found it hard to adjust to the new system, while others are thriving.

Some Manchester United players deserve praise

The entire campaign itself cannot be described as a success. But a couple of players have improved in recent months, thereby providing a silver lining going into next season. This bunch could also be integral to the Red Devils having an outside shot of finishing in the top 4 this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 most improved players at Manchester United this season.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba hasn't done badly

Paul Pogba may be departing Manchester United on a free transfer this summer but he has been a breath of fresh air since returning from injury.

The Frenchman had a lively start to the campaign as he registered seven assists in his first three Premier League games. However, it was followed by no assists in the following six league games before he got injured while training with France.

It is no surprise that the club lacked creativity over the next couple of months, since the 29-year-old ace used to help in that regard.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Paul Pogba has been immense for Man Utd since his return from injury. Paul Pogba has been immense for Man Utd since his return from injury. 🇫🇷💪 Paul Pogba has been immense for Man Utd since his return from injury. https://t.co/LMe76YbLiv

But since returning from injury in February, he has had a hand in three goals in seven league games. While it might not seem like a lot, he has massively contributed to the build-up play and is always on the lookout for a threatening pass. Hence, Pogba looks ready to perform for his boyhood club again.

#4 Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot was never a favorite to start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the 23-year-old star has found new life under Ralf Rangnick.

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a regular for Manchester United at the start of the season, his limitations going forward have been a blessing for Dalot. The young full-back is an adventurous player in the attacking phase but also has the discipline to track back to ensure defensive solidity.

Rangnick's free-flowing system also fits him perfectly, especially since he has the bandwidth to deal with the constant turnover of possession.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Most ball recoveries (58)

Most tackles won (13)

Most interceptions (8)



Added a real intensity to his game since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. Diogo Dalot since the start of 2022 for Man Utd in the Premier League:Most ball recoveries (58)Most tackles won (13)Most interceptions (8)Added a real intensity to his game since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. Diogo Dalot since the start of 2022 for Man Utd in the Premier League: Most ball recoveries (58) Most tackles won (13) Most interceptions (8) Added a real intensity to his game since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. 🇵🇹😤 https://t.co/aCsgIQZpNn

While the stats may not back up Dalot's quality performances, there has certainly been an improvement in Manchester United's attacking instincts down the right side in recent months.

#3 Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga was on the verge of leaving on loan last summer but his decision to stay put at the club has paid off.

While he is not the first name on the team-sheet, the Swede has been used quite frequently by Rangnick. His youthful drive, coupled with an eye for an assist as well as a goal, has boded well for an otherwise uninspiring frontline.

He has also enjoyed the advantage of learning his trade under Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese also broke multiple records while playing on the wing during his early days at Old Trafford.

Wayne @ltsWayne_ Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere. Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,You won’t stop him if you dare,Came from Scandinavia,To be United’s saviour,Scoring goals from everywhere. https://t.co/T85eYIrx13

Elanga has three goals to his name this season and the youngster could add plenty more before the end of the campaign. Especially, if he continues his current form.

#2 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is arguably one of the few attackers who has been great for Manchester United since the start of the year.

The Manchester City academy graduate arrived with a lot of pomp from Borussia Dortmund last summer. But he had nothing to show for it during the opening months of the season.

However, his attacking instincts have kicked in during recent months. He has produced encouraging performances in victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United. Sancho also scored in the 4-1 defeat in the Manchester derby last month.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Jadon Sancho gets his revenge



The former Manchester City academy player scores for City's archrival to even up the Manchester Derby.



@NBCSportsSoccer



Jadon Sancho gets his revengeThe former Manchester City academy player scores for City's archrival to even up the Manchester Derby. 🔴 Jadon Sancho gets his revenge 🔴The former Manchester City academy player scores for City's archrival to even up the Manchester Derby.🎥 @NBCSportsSoccerhttps://t.co/rxiKNkPwcp

The Manchester United star recently turned 22 and still has time on his side to prove his potential to the Old Trafford faithful.

#1 Fred

Fred has been really impressive

Fred has certainly turned things up a notch over the last couple of months after a lot of criticism and ridicule over his previous lackluster outings.

The Brazilian has become an all-action box-to-box metronome who is contributing massively on both ends of the pitch. Registering two goals and three assists in his last nine Premier League games, Fred has showcased a new side to his game.

His pressing also deserves similar applause, as is the case with his body on the line blocks in vulnerable areas.

Betfred @Betfred Fred has now scored more league goals at Old Trafford this season than Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba combined. 🤯 Fred has now scored more league goals at Old Trafford this season than Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba combined. 🤯 https://t.co/ehx7aUEVT9

Although the club still needs a competent defensive midfielder, Fred is an integral part of the midfield line and has made a case for staying part of the starting XI.

