5 most in-form African players in Europe this season 

Africa as a continent has been home to some of the best footballers in the world such as Didier Droga, George Weah, Yaya Toure and Jay-Jay Okocha.

Africa has also been well-known for producing energetic and hard-working players over the years.

The 2022-23 campaign has been no different as we have witnessed numerous brilliant displays by several African players across Europe.

As such, this article will look at the five most in-form African players in Europe this season.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#5 Alex Iwobi - Everton

Alex Iwobi- Everton FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 - Africa

The Nigeria international has been solid in midfield for Everton, with his presence being fruitful for the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi has netted one goal and registered five assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season. Furthermore, he has registered 432 successful passes, the most by an Everton player in the current campaign.

The 26-year-old is the joint second-highest in the assist providers' list in the Premier League this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists in the Premier League this season than Alex Iwobi (5) Only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists in the Premier League this season than Alex Iwobi (5) 🅰️ Only Kevin De Bruyne (9) has more assists in the Premier League this season than Alex Iwobi (5) https://t.co/VaebdqtwKa

Iwobi's recent resurgence has been outstanding and he remains a crucial player in midfield for Frank Lampard's side.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Mohamed Salah - Rangers FC v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

Despite Liverpool's struggle for consistency, especially in the Premier League, the Egyptian forward is still one of the best performing African players this season.

Mohamed Salah has registered four goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances in the ongoing campaign. He has also netted six goals and made one assist in five Champions League games.

Squawka @Squawka



#UCL No player has scored more Champions League goals this season than Mohamed Salah. No player has scored more Champions League goals this season than Mohamed Salah. 👑#UCL https://t.co/gizBLAZpCh

No player has more goals than Salah in the Champions League this season and he remains a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's set-up.

#3 Terem Moffi - Lorient

Terem Moffi - Nigeria v Mexico 2022 International friendly

The Nigerian striker has been brilliant in attack and his composure in front of goal has been pivotal for Lorient.

Terem Moffi has netted eight goals in 11 league appearances and is currently the fourth-highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season.

The 23-year-old recently recovered from an ankle injury.

#2 Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane - FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign - Africa 2022

The Senegalese international joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a deal worth £35 million during the summer transfer window.

Sadio Mane has netted six goals and registered two assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances so far. Furthermore, he has netted three goals and claimed one assist in five UEFA Champions League matches.

The 30-year-old has netted 11 goals, the highest number of goals scored by a Bayern Munich player in the 2022-23 campaign so far.

Mane is a key player in attack for Julian Nagelsmann and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his goalscoring exploits.

#1 Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

The Super Eagles star is arguably one of the best strikers in Africa and his composure and finishing technique has been vital for Napoli this season.

Victor Osimhen has netted seven goals and registered one assist in eight Serie A appearances for Napoli so far. Furthermore, he has netted one goal in two Champions League games this season.

The 23-year old is Serie A's current joint-highest goalscorer despite missing a few games due to injury.

Osimhen scored his first senior club hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win against Sassuolo on October 29.

Squawka @Squawka



04'

19'

77'



Spalletti's Super Eagle has landed. 🦅 Victor Osimhen has scored the first hat-trick of his senior club career:04'19'77'Spalletti's Super Eagle has landed. 🦅 Victor Osimhen has scored the first hat-trick of his senior club career:⚽️ 04'⚽️ 19'⚽️ 77'Spalletti's Super Eagle has landed. 🦅 https://t.co/sj2zn7gsP6

He remains a key player in attack for Luciano Spalletti's side and it will be fascinating to see if emerges as Serie A's top-scorer at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes