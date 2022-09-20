Create

5 most in-form French attackers in Europe this season 

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1
Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1
Yisaabel
Yisaabel
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 20, 2022 04:10 PM IST

World Cup champions France are one of the strongest powerhouses in international football, with an abundance of talented attackers at their disposal.

Les Bleus has been home to some of the greatest footballers such as Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira, and Thierry Henry, among several others.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign is already witnessing some decent displays from French attackers across Europe.

This article will take a look at five of their most in-form attackers in Europe.

#5 Osumane Dembele

FC Bayern M&uuml;nchen v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Barcelona winger has been in fine form since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dembele has maintained his form as he is one of the standout players for Barcelona in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

📊 Ousmane Dembele Stats in 2022-23 Season.◎ 6 games◉ 2 goals◉ 4 assists6G/A🤜⚡️🤛 https://t.co/WK9M0yYfP3

The 25-year-old has provided four assists for Barcelona and has been a constant threat on the right wing this season.

Dembele is an injury prone player, but if he can remain fit, he will be a pivotal player for Xavi in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

His decent display has earned him the French national team invitation for their upcoming game, and he is in contention to feature in the forthcoming World Cup tournament.

🇫🇷 Dembele and Kounde have been called up by France manager Didier Deschamps to face Austria and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. https://t.co/kB7VHth24o

#4 Olivier Giroud

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League
AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The forward is in fine form and he's been decent for AC Milan in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Since joining the Italian Champions, the 2022-23 season has been his most decent campaign.

5 goals & 1 assist in his last 5 startsMilan have a reliable #9 that scores in the biggest of moments. @_OlivierGiroud_ 👏 https://t.co/3g2lZVRrgM

Giroud has so far been a pivotal player for AC Milan in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. His efficiency can be noted from the fact that he has scored 24 out of his last 25 penalties.

Olivier Giroud has scored 24 of his last 25 penalties 🔥 https://t.co/lgLWBsORWV

Giroud is one of the strikers that was called up to the French national team for their upcoming games.

Let’s go again 🇫🇷💪🏼 https://t.co/GzhiSW0xro

Despite his age, he remains a pivotal player for Didier Deschamps and AC Milan in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ever since joining RB Leipzig, Nkunku has been consistent and clinical in the final third of the pitch.

Furthermore, Nkunku is also one of the players that was nominated for the forthcoming Ballon d'Or award.

Nominated for the 2022 Ballon d’Or … ✨🌕🇫🇷 @c_nk97@RBLeipzig#ballondor https://t.co/A0TMDlaVVP

The 24-year-old is currently one of the top scorers in the ongoing Bundesliga 2022-23 season, having netted four goals.

Christopher #Nkunku 🎩💫⚽️👉Bundesliga 22/23 ⚽️ 4 Goles#FIFA23 https://t.co/W90gfETqvh

The RB Leipzig attacker is one of the attackers that was invited to feature for the French national team in their upcoming games.

Here are the 2️⃣3️⃣ Bleus called up for our last two Nations League games, with 3️⃣ new faces! @BadiashileB, @YFofana19_ and Randal Kolo Muani 👋22/09: 🇫🇷🇦🇹 at the Stade de France 🏟25/09: 🇩🇰🇫🇷 in Copenhagen 🏟#FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/Jbl1L3SoIY

It will be interesting to see if he is among the attackers who will represent France in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

#2 Karim Benzema

RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander
RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Frenchman has arguably been one of the most consistent strikers in the footballing world for several years. His presence in the final third has enhanced Real Madrid's overall performance.

🗓️Successive Scoring UEFA Champions League Seasons;🥇Lionel Messi-18 Seasons🥈Karim Benzema-17 Seasons🥉Cristiano Ronaldo-16 Seasons🔝 Generational Talents#ChampionsLeague|#UCL https://t.co/scOagmybky

The 34-year-old has been impressive for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign despite his injury concerns.

2022-2023 🇪🇸 La Liga Goals LeadersRobert Lewandowski (8)Borja Iglesias (6)Iago Aspas (5)Vinicius Júnior (4)Rodrygo (3)Álex Berenguer (3)Ezequiel Ávila (3)Alex Baena (3)Karim Benzema (3)Brais Méndez (3)hubs.li/Q01mBDld0

Benzema will not be featuring for France in the upcoming international game due to injury, but he remains a key player for his national team.

Furthermore, he is one of the primary contenders to win the forthcoming Ballon d'Or award, as he remains a key player for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Karim Benzema in 2022:▪️ Four trophies 🏆▪️ Ballon d’Or? ⏳▪️ Equal-highest rating on FIFA 🎮 https://t.co/QnoCjVvbvV

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly
Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

The 23-year-old is currently one of Europe's top scorers in the ongoing 2022-23 season, and his performances in the attack have been impressive for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has so far scored 10 goals for Paris Saint-Germain this season, and his intuition in front of goal has improved his team's results.

Kylian Mbappe so far this season:📋9 starts⚽️10 goals☄️24 shots on target❌0 assists🔓9 key passes👟276(85.2%) accurate passes🕺56(24) dribble attempts(successful) 👑Elite https://t.co/ccfzTfG1fv

Mbappe's ability to work with his teammates in the attack has also enhanced, and this has improved the strength of the team's attack in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Messi: +1⚽️Neymar: +1 🅰️Mbappe: ❌The psg trio continues to add incredible numbers in the season .UNSTOPPABLE ➡️🔞#Ligue1 #CasaDaChampions #Messi𓃵 #neymarjr #mbappe https://t.co/KLseqLHTUg

Mbappe has been called up by Dider Deschamps to feature for the French national team in their upcoming games, as he remains a key player for his club and the national team.

National Team mood ! 🇫🇷💧 @KMbappe https://t.co/PiwxDzSZz0

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...