5 most in-form French attackers in Europe this season 

World Cup champions France are one of the strongest powerhouses in international football, with an abundance of talented attackers at their disposal.

Les Bleus has been home to some of the greatest footballers such as Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira, and Thierry Henry, among several others.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign is already witnessing some decent displays from French attackers across Europe.

This article will take a look at five of their most in-form attackers in Europe.

#5 Osumane Dembele

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Barcelona winger has been in fine form since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dembele has maintained his form as he is one of the standout players for Barcelona in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

◎ 6 games

◉ 2 goals

◉ 4 assists



6G/A



The 25-year-old has provided four assists for Barcelona and has been a constant threat on the right wing this season.

Dembele is an injury prone player, but if he can remain fit, he will be a pivotal player for Xavi in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

His decent display has earned him the French national team invitation for their upcoming game, and he is in contention to feature in the forthcoming World Cup tournament.

#4 Olivier Giroud

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The forward is in fine form and he's been decent for AC Milan in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Since joining the Italian Champions, the 2022-23 season has been his most decent campaign.

Giroud has so far been a pivotal player for AC Milan in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. His efficiency can be noted from the fact that he has scored 24 out of his last 25 penalties.

Giroud is one of the strikers that was called up to the French national team for their upcoming games.

Despite his age, he remains a pivotal player for Didier Deschamps and AC Milan in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ever since joining RB Leipzig, Nkunku has been consistent and clinical in the final third of the pitch.

Furthermore, Nkunku is also one of the players that was nominated for the forthcoming Ballon d'Or award.

The 24-year-old is currently one of the top scorers in the ongoing Bundesliga 2022-23 season, having netted four goals.

The RB Leipzig attacker is one of the attackers that was invited to feature for the French national team in their upcoming games.

It will be interesting to see if he is among the attackers who will represent France in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

#2 Karim Benzema

RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Frenchman has arguably been one of the most consistent strikers in the footballing world for several years. His presence in the final third has enhanced Real Madrid's overall performance.

The 34-year-old has been impressive for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign despite his injury concerns.

Benzema will not be featuring for France in the upcoming international game due to injury, but he remains a key player for his national team.

Furthermore, he is one of the primary contenders to win the forthcoming Ballon d'Or award, as he remains a key player for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

The 23-year-old is currently one of Europe's top scorers in the ongoing 2022-23 season, and his performances in the attack have been impressive for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman has so far scored 10 goals for Paris Saint-Germain this season, and his intuition in front of goal has improved his team's results.

Mbappe's ability to work with his teammates in the attack has also enhanced, and this has improved the strength of the team's attack in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Mbappe has been called up by Dider Deschamps to feature for the French national team in their upcoming games, as he remains a key player for his club and the national team.

