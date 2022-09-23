5 most in-form midfielders in the Premier League

The Premier League is home to several talented midfielders. Many of them are the engines of their respective teams.
The ongoing 2022-23 PL campaign has been competitive and some small teams have shocked several big-hitters in the league.
Arsenal are the current league leaders while Leicester City occupies the bottom spot in the table. In the opening seven games of the campaign, there have been some midfielders that have performed incredibly well.
This article will take a look at the five most in-form midfielders in the PL.
#5 Joao Palhinha
The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most in-form midfielders in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 campaign.
Palhinha is currently the highest scoring Portuguese midfielder in the league. In the two games that he played in the month of September 2022, he performed incredibly well against Nottingham Forest.
Palhinha has been consistent since the start of the campaign and has maintained his consistency.
The 27-year-old has made the highest number of tackles in Europe's top five leagues this season, and his presence in midfield has improved Fulham's results.
Palhinha's omission from the recently released nominess for the Premier League player of the month for September 2022 was quite shocking.
It will be interesting to see if he can help Fulham in their quest for Premier League sustainance this season.
#4 Philip Billing
The Danish midfielder was in fine form for Bournemouth in the month of September 2022, and his presence in the midfield improved their results and overall performance.
The 26-year-old is among the nominees for PL Player of the Month for September 2022.
Furthuremore, Billing's goal against Nottingham Forest is also a goal of the month contender for September 2022.
The Danish midfielder remains a key player for Bournemouth in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.
#3 Jacob Ramsey
The youngster has been impressive for Aston Villa in the ongoing 2022-23 PL campaign.
In the month of September 2022, the Englishman performed excellently against Southampton where he scored the winning goal.
Ramsey is one of the nominees for Premier League Player of the Month for September 2022. The last player to win this award for Aston Villa was Christian Benteke in April 2015.
Ramsey is currently on international duty with England's Under-21 national team, and it will be interesting to see if he maintains his consistency this season.
#2 Alex Iwobi
The Nigerian midfielder was brilliant in midfield for Everton in the month of September, and his creativity enhanced his team's results.
Iwobi is one of the nominees for PL player of the month for September 2022, and he remains a vital player for Frank Lampard in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.
Iwobi is currently on national team duty for Nigeria, and his recent resurgence has been outstanding.
#1 Kevin DeBruyne
The Belgian midfielder is arguably the best midfielder in the English league, and this is because he has been consistent for several years.
De Bruyne has the highest big chances created and assists in the ongoing PL 2022-23 season.
De Bruyne is one of the only two PL players to have been included in Europe's top five league starting XI of the season so far by WhoScored.com
The 31-year-old is one of the nominees for the player of the month award in the Premier League for September 2022.
De Bruyne remains a key player for Pep Guardiola in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.