5 most in-form midfielders in the Premier League

The Premier League is home to several talented midfielders. Many of them are the engines of their respective teams.

The ongoing 2022-23 PL campaign has been competitive and some small teams have shocked several big-hitters in the league.

Arsenal are the current league leaders while Leicester City occupies the bottom spot in the table. In the opening seven games of the campaign, there have been some midfielders that have performed incredibly well.

This article will take a look at the five most in-form midfielders in the PL.

#5 Joao Palhinha

Nottingham Forest v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most in-form midfielders in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 campaign.

Palhinha is currently the highest scoring Portuguese midfielder in the league. In the two games that he played in the month of September 2022, he performed incredibly well against Nottingham Forest.

Statman Dave



100% tackles won

100% long balls completed

87% pass accuracy

45 touches

7 ball recoveries

4/6 aerial duels wo

4/5 ground duels won

1 goal



Engine in midfield. João Palhinha's game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest:
100% tackles won
100% long balls completed
87% pass accuracy
45 touches
7 ball recoveries
4/6 aerial duels won
4/5 ground duels won
1 goal

Palhinha has been consistent since the start of the campaign and has maintained his consistency.

The 27-year-old has made the highest number of tackles in Europe's top five leagues this season, and his presence in midfield has improved Fulham's results.

WhoScored.com
Joao Palhinha has made more tackles (32) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



As Fulham occupy a top-6 spot over the international break, we assess Palhinha's role in their fine start to the season



As Fulham occupy a top-6 spot over the international break, we assess Palhinha's role in their fine start to the season

Palhinha's omission from the recently released nominess for the Premier League player of the month for September 2022 was quite shocking.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Fulham in their quest for Premier League sustainance this season.

#4 Philip Billing

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Danish midfielder was in fine form for Bournemouth in the month of September 2022, and his presence in the midfield improved their results and overall performance.

The 26-year-old is among the nominees for PL Player of the Month for September 2022.

Furthuremore, Billing's goal against Nottingham Forest is also a goal of the month contender for September 2022.

AFC Bournemouth



Another nomination for Philip Billing, whose strike against Forest is up for the



Another nomination for Philip Billing, whose strike against Forest is up for the Premier League's Goal of the Month
Remind yourself of it from every angle

The Danish midfielder remains a key player for Bournemouth in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#3 Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa v Everton FC - Premier League

The youngster has been impressive for Aston Villa in the ongoing 2022-23 PL campaign.

In the month of September 2022, the Englishman performed excellently against Southampton where he scored the winning goal.

Statman Dave



100% tackles won

79% pass accuracy

3/4 ground duels won

3 ball recoveries

1 block

1 shot on target

1 goal



An important time to score his first goal of the season. Jacob Ramsey's first half by numbers vs. Southampton:
100% tackles won
79% pass accuracy
3/4 ground duels won
3 ball recoveries
1 block
1 shot on target
1 goal

Ramsey is one of the nominees for Premier League Player of the Month for September 2022. The last player to win this award for Aston Villa was Christian Benteke in April 2015.

Aston Villa Statto



The last Villa player to win this award was Christian Benteke in April 2015.



Jacob Ramsey has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month for September.
The last Villa player to win this award was Christian Benteke in April 2015.

Ramsey is currently on international duty with England's Under-21 national team, and it will be interesting to see if he maintains his consistency this season.

#2 Alex Iwobi

Everton v Minnesota United FC

The Nigerian midfielder was brilliant in midfield for Everton in the month of September, and his creativity enhanced his team's results.

ToffeesCentral



• Assisted the goal to secure our first win of the season

• Man Of The Match

• Got a spot in the official Premier League Team Of The Week

• New contract talks

• POTM nominee



Alex Iwobi:
• Assisted the goal to secure our first win of the season
• Man Of The Match
• Got a spot in the official Premier League Team Of The Week
• New contract talks
• POTM nominee

Iwobi is one of the nominees for PL player of the month for September 2022, and he remains a vital player for Frank Lampard in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Everton
IWOBINHO



Alex Iwobi has been nominated for September's Premier League Player of the Month award. Well deserved, Alex!

Iwobi is currently on national team duty for Nigeria, and his recent resurgence has been outstanding.

GOAL
The Alex Iwobi renaissance this season is real

#1 Kevin DeBruyne

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian midfielder is arguably the best midfielder in the English league, and this is because he has been consistent for several years.

De Bruyne has the highest big chances created and assists in the ongoing PL 2022-23 season.

ESPN UK
Kevin De Bruyne is on another planet this season

De Bruyne is one of the only two PL players to have been included in Europe's top five league starting XI of the season so far by WhoScored.com

The 31-year-old is one of the nominees for the player of the month award in the Premier League for September 2022.

mcfc lads



Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the #PL Player of the Month Award for September.
He has never won the award before.

De Bruyne remains a key player for Pep Guardiola in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

