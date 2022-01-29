5 most in-form players in the Premier League right now (January 2022)

The Premier League has been as entertaining as ever this season and provided fans with the usual entertainment. We are more than halfway into the campaign and there’s still everything to play for at both ends of the table.

The Premier League is heading towards a nail-biting finish

The January transfer window will soon close, and teams are scurrying to bolster their squads. With games getting postponed, there’s no team that has a clear advantage in the standings. The top-four race is especially one to watch out for, with four teams currently competing for the fourth place.

Both managers and players are are going look to give it their all at the crucial home stretch of the season. Let’s now take a look at the five most in-form players in the Premier League currently. These rankings are based on the official ratings on whoscored.com.

#5 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka’s journey has been simply magical. The 20-year-old won the FA Cup with Arsenal and also represented England in the Euro finals. A product of the Arsenal academy, Saka has developed into one of the brightest young talents in the league.

Saka’s form rating according to whoscored.com is 7.63. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in the Premier League this season. While more experienced players have failed to create chances, Saka has often taken the responsibility of leading Arsenal’s attack. He is also Arsenal’s leading assist provider.

Saka has recently flourished in a more attacking role after initially starting out as a wing-back. The Englishman’s silky skills have so often created an opening for the Gunners. Saka is undoubtedly a star in the making who represents Arsenal’s future.

#4 James Ward-Prowse

Next up is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. The Saints captain has six goals and two assists to his name this season and gets himself a rating of 7.68 on whoscored.com. Apart from his fantastic set-piece capabilities, the Englishman adapts to changing tactics well during a game and showcases great quality with and without the ball.

Ward-Prowse’s exceptional free-kick technique has earned plaudits from pundits, fans, and even rivals. Pep Guardiola recently admitted in an interview that the Saints skipper is the best in the world at free-kicks. Ward-Prowse has been nominated for both Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

The Englishman scored a rocket of a free-kick against Wolves earlier in January. This was Ward-Prowse’s 12th free-kick goal which puts him second on the all-time list. He has now equalled Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola and is only behind David Beckham, who has 18 to his name.

