5 most in-form players in the Premier League right now - March 2022

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been entertaining, with the top four race and relegation battle being filled with uncertainty.

The title race is also wide open. However, the gap between a lot of these battles has been shortened due to particular players, who have experienced some good form recently.

The Premier League has some of the most in-form players in Europe at the moment

The current Premier League campaign has been unpredictable, with several stars being out of form at the start of the season. However, they are now coming into their own, and there is also another set of players who have been consistent over the entirety of the campaign.

But the present matters the most, and players who are hitting their stride now could prove decisive in the top four, top six, and the title race.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most in-form players in the Premier League at the moment - March 2022.

Note: The rankings have been listed as per Whoscored ratings.

#5 Oriol Romeu

Southampton v Norwich City - Premier League

Oriol Romeu has been brilliant in the past month for Southampton. The Saints were a mid-table side until last month but are now punching above their weight to secure a top six spot.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is an expert in churning the best out of his players and has done the same with Romeu over the past month. The midfielder passed the ball with panache and poise while also providing ample protection to his backline.

He rounded off an incredible month by scoring emphatically in the 2-0 victory against Norwich towards the end of February.

If Romeu keeps this up, the Saint Mary's outfit will have every chance of finishing in the top six this season.

#4 James Ward-Prowse

Southampton v Norwich City - Premier League

From one Southampton player to another, James Ward-Prowse has continued to prove his importance to the club this season.

bet365 @bet365



Described by Pep Guardiola as the greatest set-piece taker in world football.



Over 350 first team matches for club and country by the age of 27.



14 G/A from central midfield this season.



James Ward-Prowse.



#SaintsFC Almost 20 years of service to Southampton.Described by Pep Guardiola as the greatest set-piece taker in world football.Over 350 first team matches for club and country by the age of 27.14 G/A from central midfield this season.James Ward-Prowse. Almost 20 years of service to Southampton.Described by Pep Guardiola as the greatest set-piece taker in world football.Over 350 first team matches for club and country by the age of 27.14 G/A from central midfield this season.James Ward-Prowse.#SaintsFC https://t.co/J67KIZXQ6L

The 27-year-old ace plays with a lot of desire and puts everything on the pitch week-after-week. One of his main threats has been his quality through set-pieces.

Ward-Prowse's signature free-kicks are almost always destined for the back of the net unless the opposition goalkeeper pulls off some heroics.

His passing range and creativity are also a blessing, as was evident from his two quick assists in the 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in early February.

With six goals and four assists to his name, Ward-Prowse has been incredibly consistent in the Premier League this season.

#3 Joao Cancelo

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Joao Cancelo has been arguably the best full-back in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese ace had a great end to last season and has been in top form throughout the current campaign.

Betfred @Betfred Squawka Football @Squawka Rúben Dias

João Cancelo

Bernardo Silva

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes

Diogo Dalot



Who has the best Portuguese players in Manchester?



Let's find out...



@Betfred | #MCIMUN Rúben DiasJoão CanceloBernardo SilvaCristiano RonaldoBruno FernandesDiogo DalotWho has the best Portuguese players in Manchester?Let's find out... 🔵 Rúben Dias🔵 João Cancelo🔵 Bernardo Silva🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo🔴 Bruno Fernandes🔴 Diogo DalotWho has the best Portuguese players in Manchester? 🇵🇹Let's find out...@Betfred | #MCIMUN https://t.co/vKPTLd796A 🤯 Not only has João Cancelo taken more shots than any of his teammates, but he's also in the top 10 in the league overall for shots in the PL this season. twitter.com/Squawka/status… 🤯 Not only has João Cancelo taken more shots than any of his teammates, but he's also in the top 10 in the league overall for shots in the PL this season. twitter.com/Squawka/status…

Although central midfielders at Manchester City are employed with the job of creating goals, Cancelo has taken the onus on himself to constantly maraud forward and make attacking contributions.

But that is not to say that he has forgotten his defensive work as he is extremely astute in that regard too.

Although he has had no goal contributions in the past month, he was part of a defense that only conceded in one game out of the three Premier League matches he played in February.

Cancelo has one goal and five assists in the league this season but could increase this tally given his hot form.

#2 Heung-min Son

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Heung-min Son has been one of the best wingers in the Premier League in the last couple of years. The South Korean has been no different this term and has produced his best performances for Tottenham Hotspur.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Heung Min Son has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games for Tottenham.



vs Leeds United

vs Burnley

vs Manchester City

vs Wolves

vs Southampton



That’s now 15 goal involvements in the league for the Korean. #Spurs Heung Min Son has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games for Tottenham.vs Leeds Unitedvs Burnleyvs Manchester Cityvs Wolvesvs SouthamptonThat’s now 15 goal involvements in the league for the Korean. #LEETOT 🇰🇷 Heung Min Son has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games for Tottenham. ⚽️ vs Leeds United ❌ vs Burnley 🅰️🅰️ vs Manchester City❌ vs Wolves ⚽️ vs Southampton That’s now 15 goal involvements in the league for the Korean. #LEETOT #Spurs https://t.co/1bbXOoLcBD

While very few players were motivated by the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, Son excelled under him due to his versatile nature.

Things have remained the same under Antonio Conte and the winger has gotten better in the past couple of months, after Harry Kane also got his act together.

The pair have been deadly on the counter-attack and the Asian star has pentrated opposition defenses with relative ease.

Son scored two goals in February and now has ten league goals and five assists this season, showing his consistent form throughout the campaign.

#1 Harry Kane

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane had one of the most tumultuous starts to the current season. A failed transfer saga bore a lot of burden on his mind and he failed to perform under a largely conservative manager like Nuno Espirito Santo.

NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer



Harry Kane is your February Three goals and one assist, including a brace v Manchester City.Harry Kane is your February @NBCSportsSoccer Player of the Month! Three goals and one assist, including a brace v Manchester City.Harry Kane is your February @NBCSportsSoccer Player of the Month! https://t.co/RkOqYzQnwU

However, Antonio Conte has been able to get the best out of Tottenham Hotspur's talisman. The English international only had a couple of goals until December but has since taken his tally to eight league goals and three assists.

His importance was evident in the recent 3-2 victory against Manchester City, as he scored twice, including in extra time, to give his side all three points.

Kane is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and everything he is touching is turning to gold at the moment. The centre-forward could be the reason Tottenham manage to seal a top four spot this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar