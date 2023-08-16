5 most in-form players in world football right now (August 2023)

The 2023-24 season is underway in Europe and other parts of the world. The transfer window is still open and it has been quite a busy summer for football clubs. We have seen a stark increase in the number of big-money deals this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the new signings fare at their new clubs. The first few weeks of a new season are a tricky period for any footballer. While some players hit the ground running, some take a while to settle down and come to their own.

Some players carry their pre-season form into the regular campaign rather effortlessly whereas others could struggle to do the same. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most in-form players in world football right now (August 2023).

#5 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Soccer Spanish League Season Preview

Having joined Real Madrid on a deal worth €103 million this summer, Jude Bellingham is clearly a player that Real Madrid have pinned a lot of hopes on. The Englishman has given Los Blancos no reason to worry about their investment so far. He has been thoroughly impressive every time he has turned out for the club.

After impressing in pre-season, Bellingham enjoyed a dream debut for Carlo Ancelotti's side. In his first competitive game for Real Madrid, Bellingham played as a number 10. He partnered up well with Vinicius Junior and his jinking runs through the centre of the pitch proved to be very effective.

Bellingham also bagged a goal as Real Madrid won their first La Liga match of the 2023-24 season against Athletic Club by a 2-0 scoreline.

#4 Robert Taylor (Inter Miami)

Leagues Cup Atlanta Miami Soccer

Lionel Messi's latest partner-in-crime is a Finnish footballer who was playing in the Norwegian top flight just a couple of years back. Messi's arrival has not only transformed Inter Miami's fortunes but has also helped bring out the best in some of his teammates.

Taylor has been on fire since partnering up with Messi. The Finland international has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last five appearances for the MLS club. A relatively unknown player until July, Taylor is now being viewed as one of the emerging stars of the 2023 MLS season.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Community Shield

The most vital aspect of Erling Haaland's game seems to be that even when he does not extensively impact the game, he still finds a way to score goals. This was true of his performance in Manchester City's 2023-24 Premier League season opener.

The Norwegian striker, who won the European Golden Shoe last term, bagged a brace in City's Premier League curtain-raiser against Burnley. It looks like the 23-year-old is set to have yet another rewarding campaign on the goalscoring front.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Saudi Arabia Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo just refuses to bow out quietly. He is 38 now and has no reason to be tearing it up and making headlines but that's just what Ronaldo does. He has made an illustrious career out of defying odds and delivering above expectations.

Al-Nassr won the recently concluded Arabian Cup of Champions and Ronaldo was their standout performer in the competition. He scored six goals in six appearances and won the Golden Boot at the tournament which was held between July 28 and August 12.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Leagues Cup Miami Union Soccer

Lionel Messi's arrival was obviously expected to transform Inter Miami but few would have expected him to have the impact he has had on them. The seven-time Ballon d'Or made his debut for Inter Miami on July 22 in the first Matchday of the Leagues Cup.

They have won all six Leagues Cup matches since and have now made it to the final of the competition where they will take on Nashville. Messi has scored in every single one of those matches. He has netted nine times and provided one assist in six appearances so far.

Inter Miami have been a different beast since Messi's arrival. They have scored 21 goals in six matches while shipping in just eight.