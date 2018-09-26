5 incredible footballers who have played for both Barcelona and Chelsea

Chelsea and Barcelona are two of the most followed and most successful football clubs in European football. Founded in 1905, the Blues have won the league title on six occasions and the UEFA Champions League once. They are the 2016/17 Premier League Champions and possesses a great squad at the moment.

On the other hand, founded in 1899, the Catalan giants have dominated both La Liga and European football during various seasons in the past. They have won 25 La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles in their illustrious history. Barcelona are the 2017/18 La Liga Champions and has one of the strongest squad in European football right now.

Barcelona and Chelsea have a history of players switching allegiance between them. Though some are not direct transfers involving these two clubs, until now, 13 footballers have played for both Barcelona and Chelsea. Players like Ricardo Quaresma, Oriol Romeu, Boudewijn Zenden, Emmanuel Petit, and Mark Hughes have played at both Stamford Bridge and Camp Nou.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 incredible footballers who have played for both Barcelona and Chelsea.

#5 Samuel Eto’o

The former Cameroonian international was one of the most prolific strikers to have played the game this century. Samuel Eto’o is the most decorated African player of all-time. The 37-year-old has won the African Player of the Year award on four occasions - 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010, most by any African footballers.

Eto’o joined Barcelona from Mallorca in 2004. He went on to win three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles with the Catalan giants. Eto’o has scored 130 goals in 199 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. With 26 La Liga goals during the 2005/06 season, the Cameroon international won the Pichichi Trophy for most goals scored in a La Liga season.

Eto’o moved to Inter Milan in 2009 and ended up at Chelsea in 2013. He played just one season at the Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho and scored nine Premier League goals for Chelsea. He then moved to Everton in 2014.

