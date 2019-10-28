5 Incredible goal-scoring records that Robert Lewandowski has to his name

Robert Lewandowski is emerging as a serious contender for European Golden Shoe this season.

Since the outset of the 2019-20 season, Polish goal-machine Robert Lewandowski has literally been tearing defences apart single-handedly and putting on a show, even by his own standards. He is one of those quintessential strikers that every team wants because he possesses the ability to score all kinds of goals and is definitely the elite No.9 in the business.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you must've come across the accounts of his top-notch performances for Bayern Munich.

He is in a league of his own in the European Golden Shoe rankings, at least for now, as he has scored a whopping 13 goals in just nine Bundesliga games.

But, it's not just that he has been exceptional just this season, he has been the linchpin of the team for the past few seasons. Recently, he made headlines as he created history by registering at leas tone goal in most consecutive league fixtures from the get-go, a streak that might yet be extended further.

He has always been one of the most overlooked and underrated players of our generation and was even snubbed of the Bundesliga Player of the season last term, despite his impressive return of 22 goals and seven assists.

Though we tend to turn to the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes counting down records, Biało-czerwoni captain also boasts of some records that even the five-time Ballon d'Or winners can never achieve.

So, here's the countdown of five of the best goal-scoring records of the 31-year-old who is setting the pitch on fire.

#5 Most goals scored in a single FIFA World Cup qualification campaign: 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification - 16

Lewandowski is the all-time top scorer for Poland.

We kick off our list with one of the records he established on international duty, that perfectly demonstrates just how prolific he is operating in the final third.

His contribution towards the Eagles' first appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2018 after an absence of eight years, following the failure to qualify for the main event in 2010 and 2014, was in true sense invaluable.

He scored a total of 16 goals in the qualifying campaign, overtaking none other than Ronaldo, who had 15 goals in the same campaign for Portugal, thus establishing a substantial precedent for the upcoming crop of strikers.

But he failed to replicate his form at the finals, as he drew a blank in all the group stage fixtures and Poland were sent home packing from the group stage itself.

