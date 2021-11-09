5 most influential PSG signings of the 21st century

When Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over PSG at the turn of the last decade, many expected the Parisians to become a formidable team.

After three decades of domestic and continent struggles, PSG have become a force to be reckoned with. QSI brought in the funds to land world-class players at the Parc des Princes.

The last ten years have seen PSG win the Ligue 1 title seven times. They have won over twenty domestic titles during this period. Currently, the only trophy that has eluded Le Parisiens is the UEFA Champions League.

The last time PSG won a continental trophy was in 2001, when they won the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup. Their recent influx of star players has been to help them win a continental trophy. Last year, they reached their first Champions League final, where they fell to Bayern Munich.

While some of PSG's signings have directly helped improve results on the field, others were impactful in other ways. They have helped the club ascend new heights, which has also raised the overall stature of the French league.

So without further ado, here's a look at the five most influential PSG signings of the 21st century:

#5 Ronaldinho | Barcelona legend

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It might be surprising to note that some world-class players turned up for PSG even before QSI took ownership of the club. Bolton Wanderers legend Jay-Jay Okocha famously played for PSG before the Qatari era, but the most famous PSG signing in that period was Ronaldinho.

The Barcelona legend joined PSG in 2001 for €5 million from Gremio, and within two seasons, his career skyrocketed. The vibrance, skilful dribbling and flair for brilliant goals put Ronaldinho in the crosshairs of the bigger European giants.

He played just 77 games for PSG before Barcelona snapped him up for €32 million in 2003. That was a massive financial influx for PSG at the time.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic | AC Milan

Manchester City FC vs Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Second Leg

After QSI took ownership of PSG, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of their first targets. They splurged €20 million to bring in one of the best players in the world at the time to the Parc des Princes in 2012.

It didn't take long for Ibrahimovic to provide PSG the key attacking impetus the club desperately needed on the field.

To say that Ibrahimovic's arrival at the club was influential would be an understatement. The Swede led PSG to twelve trophies, including four back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. He notably scored an astonishing 156 goals in just 180 games.

It is no surprise that he was the league's top goalscorer in three of the four seasons he played at the club.

