5 instances when managers criticized their own players

Many managers have taken players under their wings and improved them. If they find anything wrong with the players' attitude or playing style, they immediately talk to them in private. Many a time these private pep talks work for the manager and the player comes out as an improved version of himself.

Many managers have criticized their own players in public

But while players like to be criticized and talked to in private, few managers have gone on to criticize the players in public. Some players have become world-beaters after receiving such criticism. However, several others did not take kindly to their public bashing and even cost the manager his job (Jose Mourinho will testify to that).

Let's take a look at five such instances when managers criticized their players in public:

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Klopp has rarely criticized his players in public

Jurgen Klopp does not have a reputation for publicly criticizing his players. In fact, he has always been close with his squad wherever he has gone and his players will certainly testify to that.

But Klopp broke his character after Liverpool's 4-1 Premier League loss against Tottenham in 2017 when he criticized Dejan Lovren for the defender's defensive mistakes. Lovren's calamitous defensive performance resulted in two early Spurs goals and he was substituted after just 31 minutes. Klopp criticized him after the game, saying:

The first goal was a little throw-in and we are not really there, It was just really bad, bad, bad defending. The second, a counter attack, when the ball passes Lovren it is already too late. If I am involved in this situation on the pitch, then Harry cannot get the ball. It wouldn't happen if I was on the pitch, but I am in the middle of the technical area in trainers.

Fortunately for Liverpool, it did not have much of an effect on the duo's relationship. Lovren ended his Liverpool career under Klopp on a high as he won the Champions League and the Premier League before departing for Russia in 2020.

Klopp and Lovren after the Tottenham game



Some fans might not rate him but the manager definitely does pic.twitter.com/DxySlcaguX — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 29, 2019

#4 Harry Redknapp

Redknapp does not shy away from expressing his displeasure

Harry Redknapp has gone through various clubs as a manager and has never been shy to express his displeasure towards players during his managerial days.

One such incident came back in 2009 when Harry Redknapp was the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs only managed to earn a 1-1 draw against a struggling Portsmouth side. In the dying stages of the match Darren Bent had a glorious chance to win the match for Spurs but he somehow managed to head the ball wide.

During the post-match interview, Redknapp criticized Bent's miss by claiming:

"You will never get a better chance to win a match than that. My missus could have scored that one. Bent did not only have part of the goal to aim for, but he had the entire net - and he put it wide. Unbelievable"

Although it did not have an immediate effect, Bent's relationship with the manager started to deteriorate and the striker left the club in 2009.

A REMINDER:



Harry Redknapp pulled no punches after Darren Bent missed a sitter in 2009 v Portsmouth.



'My missus could have scored that one' commented Redknapp after the match. pic.twitter.com/WXMNjmQGYZ — Football Remind (@FootballRemind) January 26, 2018

Redkapp left Spurs in 2012. His last managerial stint was with Birmingham City in 2017. He is currently acting as an advisor for Bournemouth.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith