5 instances when Manchester United overpaid for a player

Manchester United are one of the most renowned clubs in the world of football. The Red Devils have a rich history and are known to be one of the most commercially strongest clubs.

That being said, Manchester United have been robbed of their financial strength at times. The English club have been bullied into a lot of transfer deals, especially after the retirement of the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

Clubs have made good money when dealing with Manchester United

Over time, the money involved in football has only increased and so has the benchmark for transfer deals. Manchester United, despite having such a high stature, have struggled to negotiate with teams and have ended up paying a lot more in the market.

There have been incidents when a player could have been easily signed for a reasonable price but the Premier League giants failed to do so. On that note, let's take a look at five times Manchester United ended up paying way more money for a player.

Note: All transfer fees are as mentioned on transfermarkt

#5 Fred (Transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Having come through the ranks at Internacional, Fred joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. Following his impressive display in midfield, the Brazilian caught the eye of Manchester United.

The three-time Ukrainian Premier League winner was bought by the Red Devils to strengthen their midfield. With his defensive abilities and intense work-rate, Fred was expected to give the backline a cushion. He was signed by Manchester United for a fee of £53.10 million, which is quite expensive given the player was not coming from one of the stronger leagues.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT ❌ “Fred gives the ball away, he’s sloppy with passes. I don’t see why he’s in the Manchester United team.”🔴 “Give Lingard or Donny Van de Beek a chance. John McGinn walks into this #MUFC midfield.”Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of McTominay & Fred as Man Utd’s midfielders ❌ “Fred gives the ball away, he’s sloppy with passes. I don’t see why he’s in the Manchester United team.”🔴 “Give Lingard or Donny Van de Beek a chance. John McGinn walks into this #MUFC midfield.”Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of McTominay & Fred as Man Utd’s midfielders https://t.co/wW6QpcISQg

It is safe to say that to date, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled to serve United's goal. His partnership with Scott McTominay has proved to be useful at times, but the inability to be incisive and tactful in attack has backfired for the 28-year old.

#4 Anthony Martial (Transfer from AS Monaco)

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

The Frenchman started his career with AS Monaco in Ligue 1. Anthony Martial made a name for himself with the French club showcasing his talents on the wings with his nimble footwork and amazing dribbling skills.

He was signed by Manchester United in 2015 for a fee of £54 million. Martial had many suitors and given United's intent, they were pushed by Monaco to pay a handsome price.

MartialXtra™️ @martialxtra_ Anthony Martial’s career stats for Manchester United .Rate his United career out of 10👇. Anthony Martial’s career stats for Manchester United .Rate his United career out of 10👇. https://t.co/zXaDUgkytu

The French forward has now played more than six seasons with the 20-time Premier League Champions. He has had a decent spell but has massively struggled with consistency. Martial has lost his confidence time and again and that has reflected in his overall output at Old Trafford.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith