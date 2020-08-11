Football is not just about physicality. The game requires more brain than brawn and that is a fact. Intense physical battles have always a feature of the game but it's not just the physically dominant that have prevailed. Intelligent players can entirely circumvent such situations by their quick thinking.

Football players being intelligent off the field is no new thing. Football intelligence is a different thing altogether. Most of the celebrated footballers of all time have been incredibly sharp, whether it be popping up at the right place at the right time or bypassing defences with their judicious passing and running.

Let's take a look at the most intelligent football players at the moment.

#5 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain has one of the best attacking units in the world. On their day, they are unstoppable and behind the likes of Mbappe and Neymar operates their chief architect Angel Di Maria. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man can upend entire defences thanks to his smart thinking in addition to his obvious craftsmanship on the ball.

Di Maria has an array of skills on him, whether it be backheels, outside-of-the-boot passes and great footwork. This enables him to do things on the field most players can't. He can pick out a pass at will and is a great reader of the game. Di Maria, in his worst season at Manchester United, still clocked 12 assists.

That typifies his excellence. Even in a team where he was being played out of position and lacked much support, he still created chances at an impressive rate. Di Maria's numbers over the years are a testament to his intelligence and ability. He has 12 goals and 18 assists across all competitions this season for PSG.

#4 Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is the archetypal smart footballer. Teams that play expansive football rely greatly on their defensive midfielder. He is the one who has to carry the ball around in narrow channels, assessing the options around, choosing the right one and executing it.

Frenkie De Jong does all of this and he is now rightly considered as a successor to the likes of Busquets and Xavi. Not only does De Jong go about his work neatly, he does that at a high tempo. He displays the cognitive qualities that are a feature of the best to have ever played the game and that's why Barcelona broke the bank and signed him from Ajax.

De Jong has great potential and by the time he reaches his peak years, he could very well be a world beater and that will be, in no small part, thanks to his footballing intelligence.