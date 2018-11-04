×
Serie A 2018-19: 5 Inter Milan players to watch out for

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:08 IST

SS Lazio v FC Internazionale - Serie A
SS Lazio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Inter Milan and AC Milan have enjoyed a competitive rivalry in Italian football history and even today whenever the two teams come up against each other the atmosphere gets heated up.

But in the last few years, both teams haven’t been able to produce the same kind of performances or it could be said that other teams have become much stronger in recent years. In the last season, Inter Milan finished 4th in the table with 72 points, while in the ongoing season they are at the 2nd position and are producing some decent performances. Their 5-0 win over Genoa yesterday might boost their morale for the upcoming matches.

Inter Milan won 5 consecutive titles from the 2005-06 season to 2009-10 season but since then their team hasn’t looked that threatening. Juventus, on the other hand, have looked quite dominating since the 2011-12 season winning 7 consecutive titles since then. In the ongoing season, Inter Milan are looking in good shape as the side is producing some decent performances. 

Inter Milan have a side which is a perfect mixture of youth and experience and manager Luciano Spalletti will be hoping his side produces the desired results. In the past 5 to 6 seasons Internazionale have struggled against some of the bigger clubs especially while playing in tournaments like Champions League and Europa League.

Inter Milan team management will have to work in developing this side look as it used to be in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Their UCL comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur which might also act as a morale booster for the team. Known for playing an attacking style of football, Spalletti and the team management have to work on giving the side the confidence that they can beat any team on their day.

The onus will also be on the players to work well with each other which will help them be the number 1 side in Italian football once again. Inter Milan have surely got the quality required to go all the way led by a young captain who is full of intensity. We take a look at 5 players who could be crucial for the side in the ongoing season.

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
