5 interesting facts about PSG you probably did not know

Thanks to the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have become a household name in Europe. The team currently epitomizes finesse and flamboyance, making it almost impossible not to enquire about them.

Irrespective of whether you truly enjoy watching PSG or are simply migrating because of your favorite superstar, knowing about the club’s history will not hurt.

Here are the top five interesting and uncommon facts about PSG that you probably did not know:

#5 PSG took inspiration from Ajax for their home jersey

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

Famous designer and former club president Daniel Hechter designed PSG’s classic home kit back in 1974. Hetcher, who was supposedly enamored by Johan Cruyff’s all-conquering Ajax side, placed a large red stripe down the middle of the jersey. Combined with blue, the vertical red stripe represented Paris’ traditional colors.

Hetcher also used white to show PSG’s connection with Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the birthplace of French king Louis XIV. PSG's training center and youth academy are currently situated in the quaint city of Saint-Germain-en-Laye. PSG have used many variations of the jersey in its history, but the home kit has always sported the three colors.

TheFLTawa @TheFLTawa To my japanese followers Did you know that PSG original jersey designed by Daniel Hechter is inspired by Ajax jersey? http://t.co/uQQtFLoDTs To my japanese followers Did you know that PSG original jersey designed by Daniel Hechter is inspired by Ajax jersey? http://t.co/uQQtFLoDTs

Hetcher’s spell as PSG president did not end so well thanks to his corruption scheme involving ticket sales. However, the jersey he designed and the color scheme he used have gone down in history.

#5 PSG have only had one Ballon d’Or winner in history

George Weah is PSG's only Ballon d'Or winner

Ligue 1 side PSG are currently one of the most well-equipped teams on the continent. They have the fearsome trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and look destined to win their first Champions League trophy sooner rather than later.

However, before Qatar Sports Investments took hold of the club in 2011, PSG had a hard time signing the biggest names on the planet. As a matter of fact, they have had only one player who won the Ballon d’Or during his spell with PSG.

A Funny Old Game @sid_lambert It’s been 27 years since PSG’s George Weah did this vs Bayern.



Speed, skill and a sensational shitpinger of finish.



Tres bien, old son. Tres bien indeed.



It’s been 27 years since PSG’s George Weah did this vs Bayern.Speed, skill and a sensational shitpinger of finish.Tres bien, old son. Tres bien indeed.https://t.co/a1Mg5IdvTm

George Weah was signed from Monaco in 1992, a year after the takeover by TV giants Canal+. His charismatic personality and dazzling feet impressed fans both on and off the pitch and he quickly became a fan favorite.

Weah led the club to the Ligue 1 title in 1993-94, the Coupe de France in 1992-93, 1994-95 and the Coupe de la Ligue in 1994-95.

Weah also guided PSG to the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 1994-95, pitching in with seven goals. After finishing as the top scorer in the Champions League that season and winning two trophies with PSG, Weah was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

