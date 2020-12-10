5 interesting stats from Matchday 6 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21  

On the sixth matchday of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, continental heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid sealed their passage to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, fomer winners Manchester United and Internazionale missed the bus.

Despite losing at Real Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach also qualified for the knockout round of this season's Champions League. That was due to the other game in the group between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk ending goalless.

However, Manchester United weren't so lucky. A defeat at Leipzig on Matchday 6 eliminated the English giants from contention.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid left it late but managed to rubberstamp their place in the Champions League Round of 16 with a 2-0 win at Salzburg.

The sixth matchday of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League had its fare share of thrills. Especially in Group B, where all four sides were in contention to reach the knockout round. However, there were goals and excitement in other groups too.

So, without further ado, let's delve into the five most interesting stats from the final group stage games of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

#5 Karim Benzema becomes the fifth player to score 50 Champions League group stage goals

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has had a rather lukewarm 2020-21 campaign after his domestic exploits last season inspired Real Madrid to their first La Liga title in three years.

The Frenchman's slow start, especially in the Champions League, pushed Los Blancos to the brink of elimination after Shakhtar Donetsk did the double over the stuttering 13-time champions.

Needing a win at home against Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 6, Zinedine Zidane's men were indebted to a Karim Benzema brace to seal their berth in the 2020-21 Champions League Round of 16.

5 - Karim Benzema has become only the fifth player to score 50 goals in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, after Lionel Messi (71), Cristiano Ronaldo (67), Raúl (53) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (50). Bullseye. pic.twitter.com/WIWqjPTFn8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

In the process, the Frenchman became only the fifth player in Champions League history to score 50 group stage goals. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, and Ruud Van Nistelrooy are the others.

#4 Youssoufa Moukoko becomes the youngest Champions League debutant

Youssoufa Moukoko

In Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win at Zenit St. Petersburg, Youssoufa Moukoko made a record-making Champions League appearance.

Just 18 days after his 16th birthday, the German striker became the youngest player in the history of the Champions League to appear in the tournament proper. He beat the previous record held by Celestine Babayaro by over two months.

1 – Aged 16 years and 18 days @BlackYellow’s Yousouffa #Moukoko becomes the youngest player to ever appear in the @ChampionsLeague – Moukoko beats Celestine Babayaro’s old record by 67 days. Prospect. #UCL #ZenitBVB pic.twitter.com/F6KCL5dbdY — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 8, 2020

The Cameroon-born player, renowned for his prolific goal-scoring prowess in youth football, has also played three Bundesliga games for BvB, but is yet to score a goal for the club.