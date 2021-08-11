5 interesting takeaways from Real Madrid in pre-season

Real Madrid will need to adapt to changes next season. Just like Barcelona, the Spanish giants also lost their captain Sergio Ramos this summer. The defender left the Santiago Bernabeu to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last month. He will surely be missed in the squad.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not afraid to kick-start a new era. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed manager following the dismissal of Zinedine Zidane and the Italian has wasted no time in getting things rolling in the Spanish capital. He took charge of Los Blancos' two pre-season games this summer: a 2-1 loss to Rangers and a goalless draw with AC Milan.

Judging by those results, one could be fooled into thinking that Real Madrid were utterly catastrophic but Los Blancos' pre-season campaign was beyond mere scorelines. The fans will be excited to take note of a couple of interesting points from the tour. Below, we look at five positive takeaways.

#5 Carlo Ancelotti at the wheel

Real Madrid manager - Carlo Ancelotti

It was an interesting sight for the Los Blancos faithful to see Carlo Ancelotti representing the club on the touchline once again. The Italian is very popular among the fanbase following his successful first stint at the club in which he led them to claim the historic 'La Decima' in 2014.

Feeling positive at the end of a demanding preseason. Proud to be part of this iconic club. We’re ready. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/WWnsdKmDRZ — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 9, 2021

In the two pre-season games of the summer, Real Madrid appeared to be more balanced than they were last term, employing sharp link-up plays and quickly transitioning from defense to attack. There were signs of more discipline and it will only get better as the new season progresses.

#4 David Alaba offers hope at center-back

The solution to Real Madrid's center-back crisis?

The departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer mean that Real Madrid need to look at other options within the club. The tactician attempted an experiment with former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, pairing him with Nacho at the heart of the defense during the clash with AC Milan.

🗣️ David Alaba: "It was very positive to play my first Real Madrid game. The key is the team, I feel very much at home in it."#UCL pic.twitter.com/822zQ4BapP — #SuperCup (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2021

Although the Austrian is known for his versatility, he has played as a left-back for most of his career. Nevertheless, that didn't stop him from impressing in the role. The defender staged an amazing performance and was one of the most impressive players on the pitch. Los Blancos managed to keep a clean sheet during the encounter, with Alaba proving he can step up and fix their center-back crisis.

