5 interim managers Manchester United could snap up

It's been an eventful few days for Manchester United, who relieved former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his duties on Sunday. The Red Devils have bounced back from that. They did so by securing passage to the Champions League knockout stage by beating Villarreal on Tuesday, under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile, United have been linked with a host of managers, with new developments emerging at a rapid pace. Despite Mauricio Pochettino's reported interest in the Manchester United job, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly firmly shut the door on a potential move.

Manchester United have had an initial enquiry about the immediate availability of Mauricio Pochettino knocked back by Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the role of interim manager

Despite falling down the ladder in the Premier League over the last few seasons, Manchester United remain one of the world's most popular clubs. Rumours have unsurprisingly been flying around about their new manager. Red Devils fans received a brief, albeit rude, shock when Steve Bruce's name was thrown into the hat.

Manchester United fans can breathe easy, though. The latest reports reveal that the Red Devils have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the role of interim manager. The club has reportedly moved quickly, and interviews with the targets are already underway.

Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers are still amongst Manchester United's preferred choices for the permanent role, as per Fabrizio Romano. However, it looks highly likely that the Red Devils may have to settle for an interim coach for the time being.

On that note, here are the five coaches who have been linked with the interim manager role at Manchester United:

#5 Paulo Fonseca

Former AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca came up short against Manchester United last season.

Manchester United fans will be surprised to see Paulo Fonseca's name on the club's shortlist. His AS Roma side were outclassed by Solskjaer's Red Devils in the Europa League semi-finals last year. They went down 8-5 on aggregate after a 6-2 thrashing in the first leg.

Fonseca had caught the eye during a three-year spell at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won the domestic double in each of his three seasons at the club. The Ukrainian team also had many high-profile victories in the Champions League. That included a win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, which ended the latter's 28-game unbeaten run.

A two-year stint at AS Roma followed, during which Fonseca's team underwhelmed, though. After they finished seventh in the Serie A, the Portuguese manager was replaced by compatriot Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

Fonseca was reportedly targeted by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but a move didn't materialize. Manchester United supporters' initial reactions to the rumour about Fonseca suggest they would be disappointed with his potential appointment, even if it is on a temporary basis.

#4 Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia's links with Manchester United are interesting, considering his track record of conflicts.

Manchester United target Rudi Garcia divides opinion. On one hand, he has turned in solid results at nearly every club he has managed, despite never taking the reins at a true heavyweight team. However, he is also notorious for falling out with players and executives remarkably often. That was especially seen during his time at AS Roma, Marseille and Lyon.

Garcia rose to prominence after an unbelievable season at Lille. There, he defied all expectations, winning a league and cup domestic double in 2010-11. The Coupe de France win was Lille's first triumph in the competition since 1955, and Garcia was named the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year.

He also played a key role in the development of promising youngster Eden Hazard, who would go on to become one of the best players in the world. Most recently, Garcia unexpectedly led Lyon to the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, shocking Juventus and Manchester City along the way.

Garcia fits the bill in terms of playing attacking football. However, Manchester United are unlikely to pursue a combative personality, especially after turning down Antonio Conte.

