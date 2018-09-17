Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 intriguing fixtures from the first week of the 2018/19 Champions League

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
746   //    17 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews
Will Real Madrid get off to a fast start in the Champions League this week?

The 2018/19 Champions League is almost upon us, with the first set of group games beginning this Tuesday evening across Europe. It’s a loaded competition with a myriad of potential winners, but obviously the usual big guns are the teams that all the fans are looking forward to seeing in action.

UEFA’s group stage draw has been kind to the neutral fans this year and thrown up some massive pairings between Europe’s giants at the first possible moment, and so here are the five most intriguing fixtures from the first week of the competition.

#1 Inter Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A
Radja Nainggolan's Inter Milan play host to Tottenham this week

Spurs and Inter have history in the Champions League, dating back to the 2010/11 edition of the competition, where the sides clashed in the group stage. The first match between the two at the San Siro saw Inter fly into a 4-goal lead inside 35 minutes, apparently proving that the Champions League was a step too far for Spurs, only to see a stunning hat-trick from Gareth Bale in the second half peg them back to 4-3.

That game has since gone into folklore due to Bale’s performance essentially ending Maicon’s career as a top-level right-back, and in the return fixture at White Hart Lane, the Brazilian was once again tormented by the Welshman as Spurs won out 3-1 winners.

Of course, plenty of things have changed for both sides since. Thanks to manager Mauricio Pochettino and the emergence of players like Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, Tottenham are now Champions League mainstays. Inter meanwhile haven’t made much of a dent in Europe recently and haven’t appeared in the Champions League since 2011/12.

With players like Ivan Perisic, Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi at their disposal though, the Italians will be no pushovers for the Londoners. And with Spanish giants Barcelona in the same group as these two, it’s imperative for both teams to start off strongly. This could be an interesting one indeed.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bold Predictions for the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Matches to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
The G.O.A.T from Madeira
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
Teams to watch out for in this season's Champions League
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Dilemma at Juventus: Capocannoniere...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us