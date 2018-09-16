5 Juventus players to watch out for in 2018-19 Serie A season

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus ended their 2017-18 Serie A season on a positive note as Massimiliano Allegri’s side went on to lift the title for the 7th time in a row. Though Juventus couldn’t make it to the semi-finals of the 2017-18 Champions League, the Turin side’s performance in the Serie A was a morale booster.

Juventus made it to the finals of the 2016-17 Champions League season and were expected to replicate the same performances in the 2017-18 season too. Massimiliano Allegri had stated that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would surely provide Juventus an extra edge in the forward line as compared to the other teams. Allegri also stated that Ronaldo’s presence will help some of the younger players of the team to improve their game and polish their skills by playing alongside the striker.

Although the 33-year-old’s performances haven’t been up to the mark, Allegri was quoted as saying that the striker will be at his best once the season moves ahead. Currently, Juventus are sitting in the top position in the table but the Turin side isn't producing the desired results. Allegri had stated that there are many more games to go in the season and the manager is confident that his side will definitely get better as the season progresses.

He also went on to say that his side has some exceptional talents who can outclass the best oppositions on their day. We take a look at five such players who can play a crucial role for Juventus in the months ahead.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Keeping in mind last season’s heroics with Real Madrid, Ronaldo hasn’t looked at his best. The Portuguese scored 26 goals in 27 Spanish La Liga games for Real Madrid in the last season with 5 assists to his name. He also registered 15 goals in 13 games in the 2017-18 Champions League season with 3 assists to his name.

His bicycle kick against his current side Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in April was simply brilliant. Although the striker hasn't been able to highlight his class till now, Allegri has expressed confidence that the striker will be at his best once the season goes ahead.

Ronaldo can outclass any opposition with his individual brilliance. His partnership with Dybala in the forward line will be crucial for Juventus. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner will be Allegri’s go-to man up front. Every team knows that the flamboyant Portuguese has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his tremendous runs and Ronaldo will be expected to deliver especially during demanding situations.

1 / 5 NEXT