5 Kerala players who are playing elsewhere

Not all players are home

Football has always been the most famous sport in Kerala. Maybe it is cricket that rules in the whole country, but certainly not in this part of the world. Here, people are mad only about one game, and that is football.

Parents here want their son to become a footballer one day and represent the country. They love to cherish this dream. Probably because of their so much enthusiasm, the state of Kerala has produced talented footballers over the years. Not only they represented the state but went on to represent their country as well.

There are a few people who have not heard the name of I M Vijayan. Probably the best footballer the state has ever produced. Born in a poor family in Thrissur, Vijayan had to sell soda bottles in his childhood to earn for the family. But that didn’t prevent is an ambition to become a footballer one day.

Vijayan started his footballing career with Kerala Police and went on to represent Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, JCT, Churchill Brothers. He played 79 matches for his country and scored 40 goals. He had formed a brilliant partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia and the duo is probably the most lethal attacking line-up that represented India.

Not only Vijayan, but there are also others who made Kerala proud. Some of them are Jo Paul Ancheri, TK Chatunni (I-League winning coach), Bino George (now the coach of Gokulam Kerala), CV Pappachan (former Indian captain) etc.

After a short decline, Kerala now boast some talented footballers who are representing their country. Along with Captain Sandesh Jhinghan, Anas Edathodika, Asique Kuruniyan, Rino Anto are part of the Indian line-up who belongs to Kerala.

Among the current crop, some plays for Keralian club, some ply their trade on other clubs out of the state.

Here in this article, we would bring you the players who play for other clubs:

#5 Britto PM (Mohun Bagan, Kolkata)

Have you ever heard a player turning down an offer from an Indian Super League just to play more minutes with another team?

When Britto PM did this last year, everyone who knows the players were shell-shocked. How can a player decline a lucrative offer to play for an I-League club. But Britto was unperturbed. He told everyone that he had taken the right decision.

Indeed he did. Britto, playing for I-League club Churchill Brothers then, has silenced everyone with his performance. He was a valuable part of his team and Churchill immensely helped by the heroics of Britto.

Mohun Bagan, seeing his talent, didn’t waste time and approached the Keralite boy with an offer. Britto hesitated for some time before joining the Kolkata outfit. Coach Sankarlal Chakroborty was impressed with the footballer and he regularly featured him in Calcutta Football League. Britto even played for the club in the first match of the I-League this season. His effectiveness on the wings has caught the eye of everyone.

Away from his home state, Britto has adapted his life elsewhere.

