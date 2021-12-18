5 key stats from Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Wolfsburg 

Bayern Munich ended 2021 with a resounding 4-0 rout of Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Thomas Muller, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane and Robert Lewandowski scored to put the champions nine points clear at the top.

The Raumdeuter opened Bayern Munich's account in the seventh minute, although the opening period was largely even. Julian Nagelsmann's side then upped the ante after the break. They scored three more to comfortably seal the game, extending their winning run in the league to five games.

The Wolves, meanwhile, lost for the fifth top-flight game in a row. They seem to be in a perpetual free-fall, dropping from fourth at the start of November to 12th heading into the winter break.

On that note, here are five key stats from the game:

#5 Wolfsburg stand no chance at Allianz Arena

Wolfsburg's nightmare run against Bayern continued.

With this rout, Bayern are now 25 games unbeaten against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena (23 wins and two draws). No other side in Bundesliga history has hosted a single opponent so often without losing.

It also marked the 27th consecutive time in the league that the Bavarians scored against Wolfsburg since a goalless draw in May 2008. During this period, the champions have scored 75 times, averaging nearly three every game.

Only against MSV Duisberg do Bayern have a similar scoring streak, netting in 27 consecutive games between 1973 and 1997.

#4 Bayern Munich record most league wins in a calendar year since 2013

No side won more Bundesliga games than Bayern Munich this year.

Bayern ended 2021 with 29 league wins from 38 games, while losing only thrice - a remarkable record indeed!

It is their best winning tally in the league in a calendar year since 2013, when Bayern themselves won 30 times - a Bundesliga record. That was the year the Bavarians lifted their first continental treble before ushering in the Pep Guardiola-era in the second half of the year.

Bayern Munich may have fallen agonisingly short of matching their own record, but they put together another year of imperious domination.

