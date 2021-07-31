5 key takeaways from FC Barcelona’s first two preseason matches

FC Barcelona’s preparation for the new season got off to a good start with two wins in their first two preseason friendlies. Ronald Koeman and his men have brushed aside the clubs’ off-field issues and performed well on the field at the Estadi Johan Cryuff.

Although it’s too early to judge Barcelona's readiness for the upcoming season as many senior players are just coming back from their summer holidays post their participation in Copa America & Euros, the early signs are really encouraging.

Key takeaways from Barcelona's preseason so far

1) Switch to 4-3-3 formation

Having taken a conservative approach with a 3-5-2 formation in his first season, Ronald Koeman has switched back to a more attacking 4-3-3 formation in the first two games. With plenty of options in midfield and forward positions, this formation will only help in further allowing the team to play to its strengths.

FC Barcelona v Gimnastic de Tarragona - Friendly Match

The switch in formation has all the cules excited as it brings back the memories of Pep Guardiola & Luis Enrique days at the club. Since Ernesto Valverde took over from Luis Enrique in 2017, Barcelona have played a number of formations such as 4-4-2, 3-4-3, and 3-5-2, which have all been conservative in nature.

It is good to see that changing and hopefully Koeman will continue with this formation when La Liga kicks off.

2) Renewed focus on La Masia graduates

With many senior first team players still on the summer break, there were plenty of opportunities for La Masia & B team players to impress the coaching staff. Few players really put in impressive displays, such as Gavi & Nico Gonzalez in midfield and Alejandro Balde at the left-back position.

Koeman was clearly happy with these performances. The coach said after the first game – “It’s our first game and we have to catch up physically. Everyone has been able to highlight their quality, especially the youngsters.”

Gavi aka Pablo Páez, very much in the first team squad for the Germany training camp.



Word is that he's winning Koeman over! pic.twitter.com/BgbPxYZUzk — total Barça (@totalBarca) July 28, 2021

Gavi will look to take advantage of the continued absence of Ilaix Moriba due to contract disputes. Nico Gonzalez & Balde might get to play deputy roles for Sergio Busquets & Jordi Alba respectively.

3) Yusuf Demir is already impressing

On a season-long loan from Rapid Wein, Yusuf Demir is off the blocks straightaway. The Austrian started both games on the right wing and was a constant threat in the opposition half, cutting in from the right. The physicality and playing style of the new Barcelona B player has resemblance to a certain Lionel Messi.

Yusuf Demir has MOVES 🕺



How much will we be seeing of him in the Barcelona first-team this season? 🟥🟦pic.twitter.com/4Wk1fkvimH — Goal (@goal) July 23, 2021

His displays so far during matches and in training sessions seems to have impressed Koeman and might get a run in the first team when the season starts and might even be played ahead of Alex Collado. Barcelona should have no doubts about converting his loan deal into a permanent move shortly.

4) Riqui Puig might finally get a chance to play more regularly

Great minutes by Riqui Puig in the opening friendly match against Nastic. pic.twitter.com/PWTlkuxfZG — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 21, 2021

Riqui Puig might finally be turning a corner in his Barcelona career after having a season to forget the previous year. The La Masia graduate fell out of favor with Ronald Koeman early on when he was accused by Koeman of leaking certain information to the press.

This led to him being frozen out of the starting eleven and was played for only a few minutes in some matches. This seems to be changing if these first two matches are anything to go by.

The Catalan has started both games and has been very impressive with his attacking displays in midfield. His upward trajectory might still change when Busquets, De Jong and Pedri join the team but at least there are some positive signs.

5) First glimpse of Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay wore #️⃣9️⃣ for Barcelona yesterday 👀 pic.twitter.com/i3BNOAUgI8 — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2021

Memphis Depay had a fantastic debut game in the Blaugrana colors against Girona in the second friendly. Coming on for Rey Manaj at the end of the first half, the Dutch international displayed some wonderful touches and capped it off with a goal by scoring the penalty.

This free transfer might be one of the best businesses Barcelona has ever done. It would be interesting to see how Memphis will link up with Messi.

