Barcelona close to completing move for 18-year-old wonderkid - Reports

Barcelona is set to announce the signing of teenage sensation Yusuf Demir from Austrian club Rapid Wien. The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

According to Caughtoffside, Barcelona will sign Yusuf Demir on loan for a fee of €500,000. The Catalans will have an option to buy the winger for €10 million at the end of Demir's loan spell but are not obligated to do so.

Yusuf Demir rose through the youth ranks at Rapid Wien before making his debut for the club in 2019. Demir made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian club last season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

The youngster can play as a winger on either flank or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has given a number of youngsters the chance to shine at Barcelona since taking over the reins at the club last season.

The likes of Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Francisco Trincao, and Sergino Dest were all given ample opportunities during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Catalan giants have resorted to signing free agents and are looking to the loan market for new signings this summer due to their dire financial situation. The club is facing debts totalling up to £1 billion.

Barcelona has already announced the signings of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay this summer. They will look to complete a move for Yusuf Demir in the coming weeks.

Demir is likely to join Barcelona B on loan, where he will develop before being promoted to the senior squad.

Ronald Koeman will look to build a team for the future as Barcelona continue to struggle financially

Barcelona's current financial situation means the club will be unable to sign their top targets or spend large sums of money during the next couple of transfer windows.

This has resulted in Barcelona signing free agents and players on short-term loan deals.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has focused on signing young talent over the last couple of transfer windows.

The Dutchman is looking to build a Barcelona squad for the future and develop bright young players into world-beaters.

