5 La Liga-based talents that Luis Enrique might be keeping an eye on

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.04K   //    19 Aug 2018, 08:12 IST

Luis Enrique (middle) will be following La Liga with eagle eyes
The summer of 2018 has been an eventful one for La Furia Roja. The team under current Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui had gone into the FIFA World Cup, i.e Russia 2018, as favourites, following a flawless qualification campaign.

However, Lopetegui's failure to inform the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) before accepting the offer from Florentino Perez saw him sacked 2 days before the team's first game.

Fernando Hierro was appointed in his stead but the former Real Madrid legend was clearly unfit for the job as Spain was knocked out in the 2nd round.

The appointment of Luis Enrique as the new manager and the wave of retirements by some of the team's top players; Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and David Silva means that there is space for new blood in the team.

With the 2018/2019 La Liga football season already underway, the former Barca manager will be eying up the Spanish players with a view to adding their talent to the new-look La Furia Roja team.

Here is a look at 5 La Liga-based talents that could catch the coach's eye:

Note: Some of these players have already played for Spain before but are not regulars.

#5 Unai Nunez (Athletic Bilbao)

Nunez has been impressive since making his debut last season
One of the highly rated youngsters coming out of the stables at Athletic Bilbao, young Nunez has been spoken of in glowing terms. The youngster made his first appearance for the Basque team just last season but went on to play 33 games for Los Leones (The Lions) as Athletic Club are popularly known.

The 21-year-old was able to get many games due to Yeray's cancer treatment and Aymeric Laporte's move to Manchester City in January.

Nunez's style of play is more aligned with the cultured style of players like Pique. This would be something that interests Enrique as it would mean an almost seamless transition for the defence from the Sergio Ramos/Pique partnership to one that is more nuanced.

A calm and assured player for one so young, Nunez isn't the tallest centre-back in the world (something he has in common with team captain Sergio Ramos). However, he makes up for the lack of height with a leap and aerial ability that allow him to compete with taller strikers.

He may start on Monday in Athletic's opening 2018/2019 La Liga game against Leganes and the Spanish national coaching setup will be paying attention.

